Master the FunHaus aesthetic with circus-inspired decor

If super-bright furnishings are right up your street, and minimalism leaves you feeling lacklustre, then a dash of clownish charm could be just the ticket.

Striking the perfect balance between bold colours, eye-catching prints and a nod to the circus big top, the FunHaus trend is all about infusing a sense of joyous theatricality into everyday spaces.

“After years of minimalism and neutral interiors, the FunHaus aesthetic has emerged to reflect our desire for more playful, expressive homes,” highlights John Rastall, head of commercial for DFS Home.

“Think bold stripes and abstract silhouettes, balanced with a pared-back colour palette for a dose of sophistication.”

If you’re not sure where to kick-off, Rastall suggests starting in the bedroom…

“A joyful way to introduce personality into bedroom design, nodding to a more youthful and playful energy… without sacrificing comfort and cosiness.”

He says to begin with a statement-making headboard, with plush ribbed panelling. “Set this against a backdrop of a dramatic striped wallpaper to create a feeling of big-top grandeur.”

Choosing both hero pieces and accents, such as an armchair, in rich, opulent fabrics like velvet will instantly elevate the look, says Rastall.

“Adding a sense of luxury that balances with the more playful elements of the design.”

He continues: “Layering patterns and shapes is key to the lively nature of this trend, but be sure to keep the palette simple – soft pinks, light blues, maroons and creamy whites – to ensure the space feels curated rather than chaotic.”

To make your space look cohesive, dress the bed with a thoughtful mix of plain and patterned accessories, suggests Rastall.

“Geometric cushions pair unexpectedly well with stripes, whilst frilled edges add a feminine touch that softens bolder repeats.”

Building on the playful ambience, he says to echo the sculptural silhouette of a statement headboard throughout the space, “bringing in other rounded or arched forms to subtly reference classic circus motifs.”

Think a curved accent chair adding comfort and visual interest.

“Creating an inviting corner, offering a moment of calm which balances well with the energising nature of this look,” Rastall adds.

Nailed the bedroom and feeling ready to take the leap and introduce FunHaus into your living area?

Daniel Smith, founder of Danetti, says: “Although this is a bold aesthetic, there are simple and effective ways you can bring it into the home without it feeling excessive.”

“Unexpected accents, shapes and colours can work together alongside elegant textures and finishes for a look that blends contemporary style with everyday ease.”

To create a dynamic interplay of elements that feel both “theatrical and refined,” Smith says to opt for “sculptural silhouettes that explore proportion.”

“A dining table with a fluted pedestal base combined with an exaggerated dining chair and tiered lighting will offer a subtle nod to the trend’s expressive energy… while still maintaining a cohesive look across the home,” outlines Smith.

If you’re hesitant to commit to graphic prints or bold stripes, he says to try incorporating playful touches through an unexpected splash of colour or abstract artwork.

“Crafting an immersive atmosphere that feels unmistakably fun, without losing the grown-up sophistication.

“By utilising small flourishes of design that embrace the essence of FunHaus, you’ll have an uplifting space that’s stylish and liveable,” suggests Smith.

From soft furnishings to lighting, to tableware, Helen Shaw, director of marketing (International), Benjamin Moore, says another way to embrace this playful trend is by decorating the walls.

“Paint is the perfect vehicle to experiment without it being a forever commitment.

“With just a few tins of paint you can try out the look in different spaces, then build on it with furniture and styling objects once you know it’s for you.”

Alongside classic statement stripes which are synonymous with this look, Shaw says: “Hand-painted details such as a scallop border bring an artisanal charm, as well as creating an engaging dialogue between contrasting tones.”

When implementing this technique, she says to look to your home’s existing architecture for guidance.

“Echo and enhance its lines – whether by painting a border that traces the soft curve of an archway; or by playing with materiality and pairing period features with a contemporary cornice in juxtaposed hues.”

Colours that sit opposite one another on the colour wheel form a complementary scheme, she underlines. “A sure-fire way to achieve a vibrant, invigorating look in any space.

“For a more grown-up take on the look this spring, consider a palette of brown-based pink offset with a fresh pistachio accent,” Shaw says confidently.