How to style the silver trend and make the most of metallics

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

When it comes to precious metals, there’s something special about a silver coating, flick of shimmer and a smooth, silky finish.

And making a statement with silver needn’t be confined to a capsule collection of shimmery homewares – from decorative to functional, think sofas, occasional tables and lighting, setting the tone for a luxe aesthetic.

“Following Milan Design Week 2025, we’ve seen a renewed interest in silver finishes; cool-toned metals that feel both modern and timeless, highlights Helen Pett, brand ambassador at Arteriors.

“While brass and bronze have dominated for years, silver is emerging as a fresh alternative that brings a touch of polish and sophistication to a space.”

She says one of the easiest ways to incorporate this finish is through considered accessories. “Adding touches throughout your decor like sculptural silver lamps, sleek-edged mirrors, or metallic tabletop accents that catch the light.”

These pieces don’t overwhelm a scheme, but they do add depth, contrast and a subtle hit of glamour,” says Pett. To make the look feel curated, not clinical, she says to mix silver with tactile materials like marble, ceramic or textured glass.

“The result is layered, luxurious, and completely in tune with the current mood in interiors.”

Mara Rypacek Miller, founder of Industville, agrees: “Historically, silver has been associated with luxury, craftsmanship, and prestige – from antique silverware and decorative objects to iconic Art Deco interiors.

“Today, metallic finishes continue to be a popular choice, with cooler-toned metals such as silver and pewter favoured for the contemporary elevation they lend to a range of styles.”

Silver and pewter work particularly well in lighting, suggests Miller, where their subtle reflectivity can amplify both natural and artificial light.

“Whether featured in sleek, modern fittings or classic, industrial-inspired designs, these metals help create visual interest without overwhelming a space.”

To nail the look, she says the key to using cooler metallics effectively is balance. “They shine when set against warmer tones or more organic textures – think exposed brick, wood, woven textiles, or natural fibres.

“Even small touches, such as silver-detailed accessories, hardware or silver capped bulbs in lighting, can introduce this look in a subtle, sophisticated way,” says Miller.

“It’s a finish that suits a broad spectrum of aesthetics, offering a timeless design statement that complements rather than competes with the room’s character,” she adds.

Moreover, silver is elevating seating and soft furnishings by balancing modernity with sumptuousness…

As Kellie Wyles, head of upholstery at DFS, puts it: “Silver is shedding its reputation as a mere accent in interior design, and is now being used widely in upholstery to transform sofas, armchairs, and more into unapologetically bold centrepieces.”

This reflects the enduring appeal of maximalist style, suggests Wyles, with this latest wave embracing luxurious, attention-grabbing materials.

“Silver is especially impactful when seen in tactile fabrics such as velvet where the pile catches and reflects light, bringing a transformative and dynamic look to otherwise simple silhouettes,” she explains.

Timeless too, Daniel Smith, founder of Danetti, says metallic finishes are redefining luxury with their sleek elegance and versatile appeal.

“Silver chrome evokes a sense of nostalgia infused with a futuristic feel, while becoming an effortlessly versatile choice that enhances existing colour schemes, prints or textures to brighten up a space.

“Sleek silver finishes on chairs or tables offer surfaces that interaction with light, to refresh and provide depth and dimension,” Smith suggests.

In addition, he says they easily complement other metallic accents such as lighting [and accessories]. “And look particularly striking when paired with marble finishes, to create a contemporary and inviting space.”