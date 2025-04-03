Easter-themed decorations for stylish interior makeovers

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

With a spring in our step and pretty blossom on the trees, the Easter bank holiday really does feel like a breath of fresh air.

Especially with entertaining family and friends on the cards, and so many sweet treats and Easter-themed homewares to lend colour, charm and texture to tablescapes and furnishings.

As paint and interiors expert Lucy Steele, from Valspar Paint, puts it: “There’s nothing like an abundance of pretty florals, soft pastels, and cute bunnies to brighten up the mood and encourage a home refresh.”

Here she shares her top tips to dress your home for Easter…

Decorating with pastels

When it comes to Easter, pastels are a classic choice, says Steele. “Think soft pinks, blues, yellows, and greens – these shades evoke the freshness of spring and beauty of blooming flowers.”

And with so many colourful collections, from candle holders to tableware with mini eggs and sweet slogans, tablescaping has never been more playful – bringing a new level to entertaining over the Easter holidays.

For a more sophisticated look – after all, Easter isn’t just about bright young things when grown ups can have lots of fun too – Steele says a pastel palette works perfectly in living rooms, dining rooms or bedrooms, “Adding a serene and welcoming ambience.”

To incorporate pastels throughout the home in a more subtle way, she says to consider painting accent walls. “Using pastel-coloured throw pillows, or adding pastel accessories such as vases and candles.”

If you’re feeling bold, you could even try double drenching a room in two pastel shades, suggests Steele. Think walls, cabinetry and even ceilings for a chic aesthetic.

Pops of brights

While pastels are a staple, adding some bolder hues can create a more dynamic and festive atmosphere, highlights Steele. “Think of Easter egg-inspired colours – vibrant purples, sunny yellows, and fresh greens.”

“These bold pops of colour can be used strategically to create focal points and bring your Easter decor to life.

She continues: “Consider using these colours for accent furniture pieces, like a statement armchair or colourful rug – or decorative items like Easter-themed artwork or floral arrangements.”

Depending on your budget, if you’re not looking to buy new furniture, Steele says you can always give your current furniture a completely new look by painting it.

Checkout YouTube for home decor ideas, inspiration and upcycling wooden furniture with fun paint colours to transform old pieces.

For finishing touches, playful statements such as hanging eggs from branches, a bright yellow throw or purple table runner can also add festive flair… without requiring a complete overhaul of your existing decor.

Easter DIY

As Steel points out: “Easter decor doesn’t have to be all about big-ticket purchases – you can create personalised, meaningful decor through DIY crafts that add character to the home.”

“Try painting Easter eggs in pastel shades, or creating your own Easter wreath with fresh flowers, ribbon, or seasonal foliage,” enthuses Steele.

Moreover, when you want to set the tone for carefree creativity at home, there’s nothing like sitting round the table and making memories.

“A handmade wreath or custom-painted Easter eggs not only brings a personal touch to your space, but they offer a sense of joy in the decorating process – and can be an activity the whole family can get involved in,” she adds.

Make the most of the season

“One of the easiest and most impactful ways to bring Easter into your home is by incorporating shades of green,” outlines Steele.

“After all, spring is the season of renewal, and green represents growth, life, and fresh beginnings.”

Whether you’re using soft sage or vibrant lime, Steele says green can help you create a natural, earthy vibe that reflects the season’s energy.

“Green is incredibly versatile and works well with almost any colour palette – so while it’s perfect for Easter, you can adapt it all year round.”

To get the look, she says try bringing green into your space by making the most of blooming wildlife of the season, botanical-inspired prints, or green-coloured soft furnishings like throw pillows and lampshades.

“You can also use green as an accent in your Easter table setting, mixing it with gold or white for an elegant touch,” adds Steele.