Latest in lounging and super-stylish seating

With the nights drawing in, it’s that time of year when finding your favourite spot to sit has to be the sofa… but is it as roomy and relaxing as it should be?

Moreover, is it setting the right tone, bringing warmth, and geared towards helping you lounge in luxe?

After all, a stylish sofa’s not only an investment piece, but it’s the focal point of any interior scheme – and key to your design aesthetic.

To turn your living room into the sanctuary you seek, here’s how to make the right impact with the latest designs and trends…

Take a texture-first approach

“Add imagination and depth to your living space with a richly layered approach to materials and textures this season, ” suggests Gisela Lancaster, head of buying, Sofology.

Something often associated with traditional schemes, she says a texture-first approach also works well with sleek and graphic spaces; or architecturally sparse rooms that need warming up.

“Embrace mango wood, travertine stone and steel which all pair effortlessly with imperfect surfaces… and elevate rooms with low-ceilings, and limited features, ” suggests Lancaster.

She says deep-pile floor treatments and rich velvet furniture in warm terracottas and pinks add an instantly cocooning and grounded feel, often lacking through colder months.

“Make good use of softly upholstered footstools as occasional tables to inspire sociable fireside conversations,” she adds.

Combine curves with chunky pieces

“This autumn it’s all about going big, and your sofa is no exception,” highlights Nicky Emlick, creative director at Sofa.com.

“If you have the space, a large modular sofa is the ultimate lounger, offering ample room for the whole family to cuddle up, as well as allowing flexibility as your lounging needs evolve.”

If you’d rather relax solo, she says to opt for a chaise. “Offering the ideal spot to stretch out, and embrace the slower pace of the season in style.”

Rich dark décor

“Not an obvious choice for autumn, yet deep shades of blue will be an increasingly popular choice for keeping things calm in the living room this year,” says Daniel Smith, founder of Danetti.

“Take inspiration from and embrace the bravery of stormy blue hues, softened with cloud-like forms and subtle curves of your furniture.”

Indeed, already gaining traction is Dulux 2026 Colours of the Year – Rhythm of Blues… a trio of blues, with Slow Swing cited as a rich and grounding hue.

Extend the theme and play with patterns lifted directly from nature, suggests Smith. “With a sophisticated blend of materials such as veined marble, velvety matt paints and glass droplets in lighting – to create a cocoon-like calm.”

“Remember dark tones don’t always shrink a space, they also soften whilst injecting a quiet drama to cosy living rooms,” he adds.

Sofas with secret storage

“Clever storage solutions will continue to be top of mind as the colder months draw in, and we begin to host more people in our homes,” suggests Kellie Wyles, head of upholstery at DFS.

“Furniture that works hard for you is the key to this busy time of year… but storage doesn’t need to be clunky, it can be hidden in discreet places.”

Take a chaise end for example, says Wyles. “The perfect seat to kick back for your movie marathon, but opting for one with built-in storage can see it double as the perfect space for your blankets and cushions!”

Hidden arm storage can also be extremely useful for hiding TV remotes and books, she says. “Keeping clutter out of sight but within easy reach.”

Moreover, with clever extras such as space for keeping your favourite spirit or TV tipple close to hand, you never have to worry about missing any highlights… and having to catch up using your streaming service.