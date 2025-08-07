9 must-have brilliant blue homewares and decor

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Whether you’re inspired by summery blue skies, in the mood for a mini makeover, or want to introduce a sense of calm into your scheme, blue is one of our favourite accents.

Displaying an air of serenity, the beauty of blue is how it goes with almost anything.

Easy to live with too – like pulling on your favourite pair of faded blue jeans – and works like a dream with neutrals, alongside so many varying shades.

Here’s what’s caught our eye, from vivid to versatile…

1. Laura Ashley Digital Air Fryer – China Rose, £99.99, MyVQ.com

Visually pleasing, this must be the prettiest air fryer from a design perspective – and worthy of a place on your countertop. With a 4.5L capacity, digital display and multiple cooking functions, this signature Laura Ashley blue floral print is right on point.

2. Cobalt Cora Wide Stripe 100% Linen Napkins – Set of 4, £29.75 (was £35), Secret Linen Store

With a cobalt blue stripe to inspire a Mediterranean table setting and seafood supper, these linen napkins will enhance the coastal vibe.

3. The Summer Coast Gallery Wall, £153.65, Desenio

Featuring three timeless prints – Turtle on the Beach, Linocut Seashells and Abstract Seashell, this gallery wall is geared towards a carefree, beach-house aesthetic. Includes three posters, three frames and one passe-partout.

4. Ripple Blue Gin Glasses, Set of Two, £19.50, Oliver Bonas

With a twisted ribbed pattern, fluted stem and large bowl, these sapphire blue glasses will cheer gin o’clock.

5. Designers Guild Jaal Sky Cobalt, £3.47 per tile, Hyperion Tiles

If a little DIY is on the cards, these tiles in a cobalt blue matt finish can make a wonder wall out of a forgotten corner – and a striking focal point.

6. DFS Rest Large Double Ended Chaise Sofa – Rest Cord in Sky, £2,199, (was £2,399), DFS

The name is a dead giveway, and this Rest roomy sofa in a sky blue jumbo cord adds texture and sophistication to any space. Blending comfort with utility, style with scatter cushions in a deeper blue for a relaxed, nautical-inspired palette.

7. Laura Ashley Stannard Table Lamp Blue Ceramic With Shade, £150, Dar Lighting Group

With a classic pleated shade trimmed in a blue stripe, and shiny ceramic base in a fern leaf print, this plush table lamp lends a calming ambience.

8. Sunflower Border/Blue wallpaper, £40 per roll, Fiona Howard

An easy win to add some decorative flair to any room, this wallpaper border can be used to frame a doorway, accentuate a dado rail or play up a key feature.

9. Harlequin Calathea Azure Rust Roman Blind, from £24.75, Blinds 2go

Blending function with form, blinds make brilliantly decorative accessories…. especially if you opt for a bold colour – say azure blue – and a striking, abstract design. And a natural bedfellow with neutral schemes.