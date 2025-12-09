What leading creatives and tastemakers want for Christmas this year

Their wish lists reveal the objects of desire inspiring London’s most inventive minds.

Consider this your shortcut to gifting for the creatively inclined in your life...

Henrietta Rix

Co-founder and CEO of fashion label, RIXO

On my Christmas wish list: Pophams Home’s coloured-handle peeler, striped mugs, oven gloves, and butter dishes – little treasures that spark joy. I’m also eyeing Bettina Ceramica and Henry Holland pieces to elevate my kitchen shelves, and a few more of my favourite Feldspar cereal bowls. Christmas is also my time to stock up on beauty staples: Sarah Chapman and Trinny London skincare – especially the SPF 50 moisturiser – and Elizabeth Arden’s Eight Hour Cream, which I keep in every bag and coat pocket.

Henry Holland

Fashion-turned-homeware designer and ceramicist

All I want for Christmas this year is: a PALACE coat for my puppy Larry – he’s cooler than I am; a pair of The Row loafers so I can pretend to be the person I’m not; a JW Anderson knit; some ridiculous shearling Birkenstocks; and finally, a Jacquemus duffle coat.

Paula Sutton

Stylist, writer, and content creator

I’ve had my eye on the Penelope Chilvers Morrell leather shoe for its vintage, dark-academia feel; cosy gingham bedding from Piglet in Bed; and a fresh bottle of Votary’s Superseed Oil, which my skin has loved since lockdown. Because sourdough has been a game-changer for my gut health, I’m hoping for a Le Creuset bread oven to level up my loaves. I’m also eyeing the Sicily dress-and-jacket set from Wiggy Kit for its chic fifties-leaning versatility, plus another Alice Palmer striped lampshade to rotate with the seasons.

Paula Sutton dreams of a Le Creuset bread oven or an Alice Palmer striped lampshade ( supplied )

Rebecca Hughes

Interior designer

This year, my wish list is centred on elevating my own home. I’d love the Bobbin Egg Rack by Alfred Newall and this beautiful lacquered ice bucket by Matilda Goad. I’ve been spending more time in the kitchen lately, so the Winter in Tuscany cookbook by Amber Guinness has definitely caught my eye. I also often use Rebecca Udall pieces in my projects, and I’d be thrilled to receive her Phoebe handblown vase.

Matthew Malin and Andrew Goetz

Co-founders of MALIN + GOETZ

Matthew: I’ve never spent Christmas anywhere but home in New York, and I’d love to be given a holiday away for the season. We’ve often talked about experiencing a white Christmas in Lake Como, Vienna, or London – any of them would feel like the perfect, quintessential European Christmas. Otherwise, world peace and a little more kindness, please. Andrew: I hate to be a Yuletide cliché, but considering the current zeitgeist, I really do wish for a joyous, healthy, and happy Christmas for all. And of course, world peace…

Dee Omole

Pastry chef and author

For Christmas, I’m wishing for pieces that add a little joy to my baking – beautiful things that elevate my kitchen and spark creativity. I love Damson Madder’s hand-painted frilly pedestal bowl for making even simple bakes look special, Rosie Gore’s green-check oval platter for serving cakes or loaves, and a pair of Gohar World oven gloves so I can bake my way through winter in style.

Sophie Whitelaw

Gemologist and jeweller

Bespoke jeweller Sophie Whitelaw ( supplied )

This year I won’t be spending Christmas with my family – we’re heading off on a month-long honeymoon to India and Sri Lanka, which truly feels like the greatest gift. I don’t need anything, but if I were to write a list, it would include Mr & Mrs Smith vouchers for last-minute hotel bookings, a noName cashmere jumper (essential if I were spending Christmas at home in wintry Scotland), cashmere yarn and a knitting lesson to pick up a new, non-screen-related hobby, a Trove jewellery box, BYREDO’s Tree House candle for the studio, and – if we’re dreaming – a golden retriever.

Adam Nathaniel Furman

Artist and designer

This year, I’m hoping for a few uplifting, colourful additions to my home – a pair of marbled Parvum Opus obelisks to adorn my desk, a set of Studio Arhoj glass blob figurines for a touch of adorable whimsy in my guest bathroom, and a baby-blue and white Polaroid Now for capturing fun, festive moments with loved-ones.

Liz Houghton

Co-founder of womenswear brand, Mint Velvet

This Christmas I’m wishing for pieces that make the everyday feel just a little more luxurious. At the top of my list is the Victoria Beckham Posh Balm, a Smythson Soho diary to begin the new year beautifully organised, and Perfect Moment thermal leggings – my go-to for skiing over the festive break.

Hazel Gardiner would be delighted with a red suede handbag ( Andrea Gilpin/supplied )

Hazel Gardiner

Gardener and botanical artist

I’m always drawn to gifts that feel timeless, beautifully crafted, and quietly indulgent. This year, I have my eye on the red suede Holly 2.0 bucket bag by Highlands-based handbag maker, C.Nicol. The Diptyque Médicis wax vase would be a sculptural addition to my growing candle collection, and I’m also drawn to sensory gifts rooted in British nature, like a handblown bottle of Perfumer H’s Smoke – a beautiful fragrance and a lasting keepsake.

Laura Hammett

Interior designer

At the top of my Christmas list is a Max Mara blazer – perfect to throw over a pair of jeans in the countryside or dress up for London meetings. I’m also smitten with Polène’s Éole slim hoop earrings; the brand’s sustainable craftsmanship always wins me over. DeMellier handbags are another favourite, and the burgundy Midi Hudson would be a beautiful winter addition. Also I’m dreaming of L’Artisan Parfumeur’s ‘Le Chant de Camargue,’ with its floral, citrus, and sandalwood notes.

Kaiva Kaimins of LOVERGIRL ( supplied )

Kaiva Kaimins

Founder of floral studio, LOVERGIRL

On my Christmas wishlist this year: a playful vase from Me Old China to brighten up my shelves; chunky, sculptural plates from Gustaf Westman that make even a simple meal feel fun; and the Mini Apollo earrings from Cleopatra’s Bling. I’m also hoping for a silver suede handbag from Florist NYC – the kind of effortlessly cool piece you end up using every day – and the Concrete Lightning fragrance by D.S. & Durga.

Tessa Faulkner

Founder, Layla Bakery

This year, I’m dreaming of the Shrimps Lincoln faux cowhide coat. I’m also after fresh kitchen inspiration, and Alison Roman’s Something from Nothing cookbook feels perfect. Haeckels hand balm is the only one that truly repairs my hands, so I’m hoping to stock up. With the cold setting in, a textured Toast scarf is essential. And with a big move coming next year, I’ve got my eye on a Millicent Straker monoprint to brighten new walls.

Tessa Faulkner ( supplied )

Katharine Pooley

Interior designer

The most precious gift is always the homemade honeycomb my sons make. I also love presents that involve an experience; a dear friend once gifted me a dining experience, where she cooked the most delicious dinner for me at home. This year, I’m hoping my husband might gift me some massages at my favourite spa. For something more tangible, I’d be thrilled with a Ralph Lauren Holiday candle, the Bloom earrings by Youmna, a Róhe leather skirt, or even cinema gift cards for fun outings with my boys.