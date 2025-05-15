8 ways to weave summer blooms into your space

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A beautiful bouquet is one of life’s pleasures… and embellishing your home with florals, botanicals and ditsy prints is an imaginary way to reinvent your existing scheme.

Whether it’s through soft furnishings, romantic accents or pretty pottery, think a timeless, mood-enhancing aesthetic inspired by a secret garden… without the need for a patch of green grass.

To get the look, these hand-picked bouquets are ready to mix and match…

1. Emma Bridgewater Garden Flowers French Bowl, £24; Garden Flowers Half Pint Mug, £25, Emma Bridgewater

With a country cottage vibe, these brilliant blooms will bring colour, texture and panache to tea parties.

2. Laura Ashley 2.8L Stovetop Kettle China Rose, £59.99, Boots

With a delightful whistling sound and designer print finish, this stovetop kettle combines function with flair.

3. Botanist’s Scroll Vivant Wallpaper, £95 per roll; Trellia Orange Wallpaper, £95 per roll, Graham & Brown

A flowery feature wall in vibrant shades of pink, purple, fuchsia and orange has dopamine décor written all over it – and is an appealing vista with character and charm. For a cohesive scheme, pair with this co-ordinating Trellia print for a grand display.

4. Ditsy Floral Seat Pad – Dusky Pink, £19.99, Rucomfybeanbags

This sweet seat pad will style up a spindle chair, or garden seating.

5. Wimbledon in Bloom Tea Towel, £14; Wimbledon in Bloom Large Mug, £19; Wimbledon in Bloom Drinks Tray, £24; Wimbledon in Bloom Apron, £26, rest of items from a selection, Shop.Wimbledon

An exciting new homeware collection themed to ‘tennis in an English Garden,’ this floral range features iconic Wimbledon motifs such as strawberries, tennis rackets and winner’s trophies, strewn with pretty petals and greenery.

6. Cornflower Pitcher Jug Vase, £16, Dibor

With peony season coming into swing and tulips teasing us with their rich hues, this vintage style vase will enhance your petal power.

7. Lucy Tiffney Floral Pencil Pleat Campion Blackout Lined Curtains, from £50 to £145; Lucy Tiffney Pink Wildflower Embroidered Cotton Cushion, £24; Lucy Tiffney Pink Floral Diamond Jute Rug, from £60 to £280, rest of items from a selection, Next

A fantastic way to make everything feel fresher is with a new set of curtains… especially a playful floral print you can have lots of fun with. Set against a neutral background, these pops of colour can be picked up with statement scatter cushions, whimsy accessories, and a colourful throw rug to spice things up.

8. Habitat Confetti Glass Reed Diffuser – Pink Jasmine & Amber, £11, Habitat

The easiest way to scent the home for summer… a decorative diffuser. Think sweetish aromas of pink jasmine with woody hints of amber, to mirror those blossom patterns and cute collections.