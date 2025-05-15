8 ways to weave summer blooms into your space
Petal decor to get your fanciful floral fix. By Sam Wylie-Harris.
A beautiful bouquet is one of life’s pleasures… and embellishing your home with florals, botanicals and ditsy prints is an imaginary way to reinvent your existing scheme.
Whether it’s through soft furnishings, romantic accents or pretty pottery, think a timeless, mood-enhancing aesthetic inspired by a secret garden… without the need for a patch of green grass.
To get the look, these hand-picked bouquets are ready to mix and match…
1. Emma Bridgewater Garden Flowers French Bowl, £24; Garden Flowers Half Pint Mug, £25, Emma Bridgewater
With a country cottage vibe, these brilliant blooms will bring colour, texture and panache to tea parties.
2. Laura Ashley 2.8L Stovetop Kettle China Rose, £59.99, Boots
With a delightful whistling sound and designer print finish, this stovetop kettle combines function with flair.
3. Botanist’s Scroll Vivant Wallpaper, £95 per roll; Trellia Orange Wallpaper, £95 per roll, Graham & Brown
A flowery feature wall in vibrant shades of pink, purple, fuchsia and orange has dopamine décor written all over it – and is an appealing vista with character and charm. For a cohesive scheme, pair with this co-ordinating Trellia print for a grand display.
4. Ditsy Floral Seat Pad – Dusky Pink, £19.99, Rucomfybeanbags
This sweet seat pad will style up a spindle chair, or garden seating.
5. Wimbledon in Bloom Tea Towel, £14; Wimbledon in Bloom Large Mug, £19; Wimbledon in Bloom Drinks Tray, £24; Wimbledon in Bloom Apron, £26, rest of items from a selection, Shop.Wimbledon
An exciting new homeware collection themed to ‘tennis in an English Garden,’ this floral range features iconic Wimbledon motifs such as strawberries, tennis rackets and winner’s trophies, strewn with pretty petals and greenery.
6. Cornflower Pitcher Jug Vase, £16, Dibor
With peony season coming into swing and tulips teasing us with their rich hues, this vintage style vase will enhance your petal power.
7. Lucy Tiffney Floral Pencil Pleat Campion Blackout Lined Curtains, from £50 to £145; Lucy Tiffney Pink Wildflower Embroidered Cotton Cushion, £24; Lucy Tiffney Pink Floral Diamond Jute Rug, from £60 to £280, rest of items from a selection, Next
A fantastic way to make everything feel fresher is with a new set of curtains… especially a playful floral print you can have lots of fun with. Set against a neutral background, these pops of colour can be picked up with statement scatter cushions, whimsy accessories, and a colourful throw rug to spice things up.
8. Habitat Confetti Glass Reed Diffuser – Pink Jasmine & Amber, £11, Habitat
The easiest way to scent the home for summer… a decorative diffuser. Think sweetish aromas of pink jasmine with woody hints of amber, to mirror those blossom patterns and cute collections.