9 ways to deck out your haunted house
After-dark decor to crown fright night celebrations and spooky soirées. By Sam Wylie-Harris.
It’s one of the most anticipated dates in the fancy dress diary, and if you’re into dressing up, Halloween celebrations (October 31) are a real scream.
And for a dose of devilish decorative drama, a flurry of eerie furnishings, thrilling tablescapes and themed feature walls make frighteningly good backdrops for a howling Halloween.
Here’s how to set the scene for a scary aesthetic….
1. Pre Lit Black Glitter Halloween Wreath & Garland, £44.99, Lights4fun
For a web of intrigue, a spectral wreath is your secret weapon for doorscaping… and putting the fear into a fireplace mantel. With 40cm wreath, 1.5 garland and 64 warm white LEDs topped with black glitter for ghoulish settings.
2. Snake Taper Candle Holder, £3.50; Ghost Stories Scented Reed Diffuser, £5, B&M Stores, in-store
This metallic serpent styled with a ghostly candle and diffuser makes a spirited statement.
3. Lights4fun 90cm Skeleton LED Halloween Decoration, £29.99, (was £54.99), Lights4fun
A spine-chilling scene-setter, this larger than life skeleton boasts 300 micro LEDs for macabre room sets and fancy dress parties.
4. Yankee Candle Mystical Tarot Card Candle, £29.99, Yankee Candle
Cast a spell with captivating aromas of cherry leather, cinnamon bark and black liquorice to imbibe ancient rituals… with purple signifying magic and mystery.
5. Diablo Gothic Occult Wallpaper, £79 per roll, Bobbi Beck
Fusing drama with mysticism, for a showstopping display you can’t beat an accent wall with supernatural symbols for an ode to Halloween – it makes a striking backdrop for entertaining trick-or-treaters, and tablescape of witches brew and blood-red punches.
6. Bats by the Building Poster, from £5.24, (was £17.45), 30 x 40cm, Poster Store
A mysterious prop such as this bat poster calls for vampire costumes and sinister settings.
7. 70s French Style Wine Glasses In Black, £14 each; Wednesday-Inspired Decorations, £25 each; 12-Piece Black & Off-White Edge Bon Apetit Dinner Set, £120, Rockett St George
For gothic glam tableware, these black plates teamed with black stemmed wine glasses; styled with Wednesday Addams-inspired decos makes a frightening focal point… and cries out for devilish dishes and wicked wines. An added bonus, the stoneware plates have ‘bon appetit’ inscripted in the centre.
8. Kingdom Keepers – Ravens Lampshade, from £65, Mountain & Molehill
For a striking lampshade, this monochrome design with gold crown and pair of ravens casts a haunting glow – setting the tone for atmospheric soirées.
9. Skeleton Shaped Cushion, £12; Black Web Embellished Cushion, £15; Black Dancing Skeleton Cushion, £10, (far right); Black & White Shaped Pumpkin Cushion, £12, Matalan
These creepy scatter cushions with skeletons and embellished spider web deserve a place on your sofa… style with a black and white pumpkin cushion for maximum impact.