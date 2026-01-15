9 ways to style dark, moody hues to enhance your space

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Cocooning and cosy, with just the right measure of drama – think dark furnishings which blend beautifully into existing pieces – deep tonal finishes are making their mark in the world of interiors.

Moreover, accessories, dining room furniture, shelving, cushions, and even paint effects in moody hues feel inviting, easy on the eye, and one of the easiest ways to plush up your scheme… creating a social, inviting atmosphere.

Especially if you want to reset your aesthetic, refresh and relax into a practical palette of black, brown and charcoal that’s comforting, but at the same time chic and contemporary.

Here’s how to bring the vision home…

1. Black Wall Mounted Plate Rack with Gold Hooks, £109.95, Melody Maison

With the post-season sort out in full swing, this space-saving, statement shelving makes a great investment piece. Furthermore, its black painted finish creates contrast when you stack it with dinnerware in a lighter shade.

2. House Beautiful Collection: Cosma Dining Table – Cosma Black, £799, DFS

Home entertaining isn’t going anywhere and with spring/summer socials on the horizon, this stylish dining table has tablescaping written all over it. Fusing mid-century modern with function and flair, glazed stoneware and tinted glassware will elevate your scheme.

3. Luca Carver Dining Chair – Speckled Espresso Boucle & Brass, £119, Cult Furniture

A first-class addition to any seating plan, this dining chair in espresso brown boucle with brass legs channels the look of luxe. Most importantly, its curved backrest means it’s comfy too, and its silhouette will encourage friends to linger over a glass of wine.

4. Reya Dark Brown Ribbed Oak Wood Bar Cabinet, £695, Ruma

Home bars are all the rage and this Scandi-style bar cabinet shouts happy hour! We’ve taken a peek inside and there are three handy shelves for storing glassware, cocktail accessories and an ice bucket. And if you prefer to use it for tableware, it will add instant sophistication to a dining area.

5. Magma Square Cushion, £20.80, (was £26), Dunelm

When it comes to the art of styling a sofa, you can never have enough scatter cushions. And if you love to play with pattern, this marble print with jacquard weave has the wow factor. Matching curtains available.

6. Benjamin Moore Silhouette AF-655; different finishes available, Aura Interior Matte, £35.50, 0.94 Litres, Benjamin Moore

Described as weaving ‘rich espresso hues with refined notes of charcoal,’ this rich hue is tailor-made for creating a luxurious look that cloaks you with warmth. Perfectly placed for colour-drenching, paint walls, ceiling and radiators for a seamless backdrop that’s bang up-to date.

7. M&S Fabric Cow Print Table Lamp, £30, Marks & Spencer

Destined to be a sell-out, this on-trend animal print and textured design is a tactile treasure that lends a cosy aesthetic to any lighting scheme.

8. OHS Boucle Storage Hairpin Stool – Black, £19, was £32, Online Home Shop

Stylish, versatile, and super useful with a hidden storage feature, what’s not to love about this fashionable stool covered in trendy black boucle?

9. OHS Ribbed Faux Fur Duvet Set – Charcoal, from £21 (Double), was £27; to £15 (Super King), was £34, Online Home Shop

Reflecting the swing towards layered bedding with a gentle textured look that’s soft and inviting, you can’t beat the sumptuous feel of faux fur with co-ordinating pillows for a coherent aesthetic. Super snug, charcoal grey curtains and a grey accent wall complement the look.