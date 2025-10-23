Biggest bathroom trends to get on board with now

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

When it comes to wellbeing and projects around the home, the bathroom is one of the best places to start.

After all, setting the scene for some me time, pampering ourselves with some favourite smellies to reduce stress, and boosting one’s overall mood is top of the sensory checklist… especially if you’re hankering after a spa-like sanctuary.

Here, experts share today’s key bathroom trends to inspire some self-care…

Bathrooms are growing in size – and significance

“We’ve seen a notable shift towards larger bathroom footprints,” says Kiya Kelly-Paine, home design trends expert at Houzz.

This trend suggests people are rethinking the role of bathrooms, says Kelly-Paine, and rather than seeing them as merely functional, they’re looking to create relaxing retreats.

Milena Vallier, lead designer at My Bespoke Room, says: “Today, they’re considered true wellness sanctuaries within the home.

“We’re seeing a strong shift towards spa-inspired spaces, with calming, nature-led schemes and earthy palettes such as soft browns, sage greens, and warm terracottas.

“Layered textures and tactile materials, from tumbled stone and microcement to reeded wood detailing, add depth and a sense of luxury.”

Moreover, Vallier says clients are increasingly prioritising indulgent features such as walk-in showers framed with minimalist glass screens, sculptural freestanding baths as centrepieces, and the comfort of underfloor heating to create a hotel-like experience at home.

Minimalist style is on the rise

“While contemporary and modern remain the dominant bathroom styles, Scandinavian and Japandi styles are growing in popularity, highlights Kelly-Paine. “Showing a preference for minimalist and natural aesthetics.”

While matt black and brushed brass fixtures remain popular for their contemporary edge, Vallier says there’s a noticeable move towards cooler finishes like chrome, brushed nickel, and steel.

“Which bring a refined, timeless elegance and are easier to maintain,” she continues. “Fluted glass, sculptural lighting, and built-in niches are also very popular key details – elevating the bathroom design and giving it a bespoke feel.”

Freestanding vanities are gaining momentum

As in previous years, floating vanities are the top choice, with more than half of homeowners choosing them, underlines Kelly-Paine.

However, she says freestanding vanity units have become more popular, with custom vanity units on the rise too.

“Vanity units really do anchor a bathroom, they’re where function meets style,” says Nicole Burnett, interior designer and owner of Wise Owl Interiors.

“Floating vanities are still a favourite, especially in smaller bathrooms, because they free up floor space – and make the room feel more open.”

Burnett continues: “But I’m seeing more people leaning towards freestanding designs too… they offer that extra bit of storage, come in so many beautiful styles, and can really make a statement in the space.”

Sustainability is more mainstream

Whether we want to save on costs or be environmentally friendly, sustainable features have become more of a priority, notes Kelly-Paine.

“LED lighting was the top sustainable feature for renovating homeowners, but water efficiency is also one of the biggest considerations, followed by timeless design and energy-efficient features,” explains the Houzz home design trends expert.

Emma Merry, founder of Emma Merry Styling, says: “When considering sustainability in bathroom renovations, our first step is always to research the origins of the sanitaryware, furniture, and tiles we specify – essentially understanding their story is key.

“We champion locally made items, from concrete basins to bespoke glass shower screens, celebrating the craftsmanship in each item.”

Sustainable options, such as terrazzo eco countertops, made from 75% recycled materials like porcelain and glass, add huge character to small-space bathrooms, explains Merry.

“Combining responsible sourcing with expert craftsmanship results in timeless bathrooms that look beautiful, and feel authentic for years to come,” she adds.

Functionality fuels makeovers – but style matters

While functional upgrades remain the biggest driver for bathroom renovations, Kelly-Paine says style upgrades have become a big motivator… with new homeowners wanting to personalise their space.

“Bathroom renovations are always popular because they’re such hardworking spaces, but most clients also want to completely refresh the look while they’re at it,” highlights Burnett.

“Whether it’s updating lighting and colour choices or going for a full style overhaul, creating a bathroom that feels calm and considered is always high on the list.”

She says there’s a real focus on balancing function with aesthetics. “I’m still seeing clients gravitate towards natural, earthy palettes but with richer tones creeping in… burgundy, green and blue are featuring more and more.

“Natural woods like oak and deep teak continue to ground spaces, while a contemporary modern feel is helping to blend old and new, especially in period homes,” adds Burnett.

For more bathroom inspiration and info on the 2025 Houzz Bathroom Trends Study, visit Houzz.co.uk