Reading nook ideas to mark World Book Day

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

If you find yourself making a conscious effort to switch off, factoring in more me-time, and championing a reading hour (or two), then a cosy reading nook and wellbeing sanctuary awaits.

Especially with the trend of digital detoxing, screen-free zones and book shelves are a brilliant way to make a design statement… you don’t need to live a literary life to create a story-filled space.

And with World Book Day (March 5) highlighting how reading matter can spark your creativity, journaling and managing stress, a quiet, comfortable place is the bedrock for bookish endeavours.

As Rachal Hutcheson, interiors expert at Sharps fitted furniture company, puts it: “A Pinterest 2025 report revealed a 265% increase in searches for book club retreats – signalling a growing appetite for wholesome activities.”

As we look ahead in 2026, she says this once-aspirational trend is translating into how we’re shaping our interiors – with a focus on analogue living.

“We’re seeing an increase in demand for designing dedicated book nooks [the art of styling and displaying books] within homes.”

“Whether carved out as a bespoke cubby under the stairs, a curated landing space, or designated corner within a main living area, these reading zones are designed for switching off… and getting lost in a book.”

Moreover, she says we’re investing in this hobby not just as a lifestyle choice; but as a way to support mental wellbeing by creating spaces that nurture creativity and calm.

“Bespoke design solutions allow book nooks to be seamlessly integrated without compromising on functionality; incorporating built-in seating and storage, alongside open shelving to showcase books, plants and expressive decor,” outlines Hutcheson.

Depending on your budget and book collection, if you’re in the market for a freestanding unit and wondering how best to read the room, Julia Bilotta, creative stylist at Sofology, says: “Display them nestled alongside ceramics, handcrafted treasures and collected keepsakes.”

“Creating layers of texture, and stories that define the character of a space – books remain timeless companions, offering the perfect way to unwind.”

Curated with care, Bilotta says they form the quiet backbone of a home, “inviting a slower, more analogue way of living.”

She continues: “Anchoring the room with this architectural centrepiece draws the eye, creating a perfect backdrop for upholstery and furnishings.”

“Let the colours on display flow naturally throughout the room in a concise palette to create a sanctuary for the senses, away from the hum of screens.”

Rohan Blacker, founder of Schplendid Sofas says: “The increasing demand for offline activities like knitting, boardgames and, of course, reading reflects a shift in people’s needs – and a move away from digital fatigue.

“Books offer a healthy dose of escapism, and carving out a corner of your home dedicated to curling up with your favourite novel is the perfect way to honour the digital detox you keep promising yourself.”

For more styling inspiration, Blacker says to maximise your storage by creating floor to ceiling shelving: “You’ve heard of colour drenching, so think about setting up your library as ‘book drenching’, if you will.

“Literary purists can of course alphabetise their collection, but for minds that work better with visual cues think about bookscaping it – and creating graduated colour patterns with those beautiful decorative spines.”

Blacker continues: “Think of your collection as a living wall from which you can mirror the shades of your favourite novels, to create a cohesive look and feel.”

He suggests adding in the most generous, tactile armchair or loveseat you can find in a sympathetic hue to frame the vignette.

“Choose fabrics that whisper ‘I’m never getting up’, like supple velvet in your absolute favourite shade – and get ready to spend every evening of the week reading the night away,” adds Backer.

As bookworms will appreciate, fundamental to reading time is good lighting – not only to set the mood, but to prevent eye strain and improve wellbeing.

“Setting the mood with lighting is most crucial in these digital detox nooks,” highlights Mara Rypacek Miller, founder of Industville.

“Exposure to high-intensity, cool-temperature lighting is closely associated with alertness and screen use; while warmer, lower-level light helps regulate circadian rhythms and encourages relaxation.”

In reading nooks, she says light sources should have a temperature that sits between 2700K and 3000K; otherwise known as warm white or soft white. “A range proven to feel calm without compromising visual clarity for reading.”

For instantly instilling a sense of zen, she says natural materials take centre stage with warm timber, textured stone, and organic linens coming together “to create an environment that feels both honest and grounding.”

“Soft linen drum shades on lighting fixtures further enhance this sense of calm; gently diffusing light and bringing a serene, Japandi-inspired softness to the space.”

Forms should be sleek and uncluttered to reduce cognitive load, advises Miller, and layering light is an integral step in the design process too.

“Table lamps are core to creating these cosy pockets – casting light at the perfect height on side tables or shelves to softly illuminate the pages of your favourite novel.”

“Thoughtfully placed accent lighting in the form of wall lights, adds depth and rounded illumination while also highlighting artwork or textural details of the space,” suggests Miller.

Furthermore, she says wall lights positioned at approximately 1.4 to 1.6 metres from floor level provide balanced, indirect illumination that enhances comfort; encouraging longer, uninterrupted reading sessions.

“With World Book Day approaching, it’s the perfect time to celebrate reading as a mindful habit – and create a space at home that protects attention, rather than competes for it,” underlines Miller.