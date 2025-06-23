Dermot Mulroney files for divorce from Prima Apollinaare after 15 years, requests spousal support

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Chicago Fire actor Dermot Mulroney has filed to divorce his wife of 15 years, musician Prima Apollinaare.

Mulroney, 61, signed a petition to dissolve the marriage June 21, according to People. He cited irreconcilable differences and didn’t list a date of separation.

Mulroney, who appears to be representing himself, also requested attorneys' fees be split between he and Apollinaare. He also asked for joint physical and legal custody of their daughters: Mabel Ray, 17, and Sally June, 15.

The Scream actor also requested spousal support from Apollinaare and asked for the termination of the court’s ability to award her financial support.

Dermot Mulroney has filed for divorce from Prima Apollinaare ( Getty )

Mulroney and Apollinaare welcomed their first daughter in 2008 shortly after they started dating. They had a second daughter and were officially wed in December 2010.

In 2015, Apollinaare requested a name change from Tharita Cutulle for unknown reasons, according to TMZ. Originally from Italy, she is a musician and has been releasing original songs since 2017. She has released multiple albums and EPs.

"[I] got into music since I was born," she said in a 2023 interview with music label Lost In The Manor. "My mom is a singer. My dad played Trumpet and piano."

Apollinaare and Mulroney shared a love of music and even worked together on several projects. Mulroney, a professional cellist in addition to his film and TV work, is credited in Planet of the Apes and some of the Mission: Impossible franchise.

He was previously married to actor Catherine Keener from 1990 to 2007. They share a son, Clyde Keener Mulroney.

Mulroney’s TV and film credits include My Best Friend’s Wedding (1997), a 2003 guest stint on Friends, The Wedding Date (2005), August: Osage County (2013), and the 2014 TV series Crisis. He also had large roles in Shameless, The Purge, and Hanna. He joined the cast of Chicago Fire in 2024.

In addition to their two daughters, Mulroney and Apollinaare also shared three dogs, according to People.