Demi Moore opens up about the way she ‘tortured’ herself amid body image struggles

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Demi Moore has candidly opened up about the ways she used to “punish” herself to maintain her physical appearance amid her struggles with body image issues.

The 62-year-old actor — who earned her first Oscar nomination earlier this year for her starring role in the sci-fi horror film The Substance about a fading movie star who takes a mysterious drug to remain youthful — has been outspoken about how the pressures of Hollywood contributed to her “obsession” with exercise.

Speaking in a new interview with People for her World’s Most Beautiful 2025 cover story, Moore revealed one of the “crazy” workout regimens she used to put herself through.

“I did torture myself,” the G.I. Jane star admitted. “Crazy things like biking from Malibu all the way to Paramount, which is about 26 miles. All because I placed so much value on what my outsides looked like.”

She added that her mindset has since changed, saying: “I think the biggest difference today is it’s so much more about my overall health and longevity and quality of life. I think I’ve evolved into greater gentility toward myself.

“I was so harsh and had a much more antagonistic relationship with my body. And straight up I was really just punishing myself,” Moore said.

open image in gallery Demi Moore reveals she used to go on 26-mile bike rides in order to remain physically fit ( AFP/Getty )

She said she now has a much more “intuitive” and “relaxed” relationship with her body.

“I trust when it tells me it needs something to eat, that it’s thirsty. I listen to my body today, and I have a lot less fear,” she continued. “When I was younger, I felt like my body was betraying me. And so I just tried to control it. And now I don’t operate from that place. It’s a much more aligned relationship.”

Moore shared that her new wellness routine entails “short meditation [and] journaling,” and her preferred diet includes “really nutrient-dense food.”

“I don’t eat meat. I do eat eggs,” she explained. “But I think a big part of wellness is really inside out. And I’ve come to realize how important sleep is. I mean, I’m not perfect. I still do drink Red Bull. I do love it. But not many. One.”

open image in gallery Moore as Elisabeth Sparkle in 2024’s Oscar-nominated horror sci-fi film ‘The Substance’ ( © Universal Studios )

In a September 2024 interview with The Independent, Moore addressed how her role as Elisabeth Sparkle in The Substance helped her to find “a certain sense of liberation within myself.”

“I knew there were going to be shots that highlighted my flaws, but those allowed me to find acceptance and appreciation in myself,” she said. “It was about surrendering. I had to let go of any parts of me that value perfection.”

For anyone struggling with the issues raised in this article, eating disorder charity Beat’s helpline is available 365 days a year on 0808 801 0677. NCFED offers information, resources and counselling for those suffering from eating disorders, as well as their support networks. Visit eating-disorders.org.uk or call 0845 838 2040