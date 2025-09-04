5 new podcasts to review this week

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

If you want to laugh, discover new books or listen to best friends chat about everything and anything, then there is something for you in this week’s podcast picks.

1. Shouldn’t Laugh But… with Laura Smyth and Carmen Butcher

Streaming platform: All streaming platforms

Genre: Comedy

For best mates, chaos merchants and professional laughers, Laura Smyth and Carmen Butcher, everything is funny.

So it’s no surprise that Butcher admits to being “so excited” about getting a UTI at the start of the first episode of Shouldn’t Laugh But…

In the new weekly Global podcast series, stand-up comedian Smyth and her best friend Butcher let all of their intrusive thoughts out. They laugh about the things they shouldn’t and go into details about some of their strangest life experiences.

The pair discuss what dating can be like before settling down, and how Butcher met her partner at work.

Smyth also shares what happened after she was recently stung by a horse fly whilst camping, middle child syndrome, and how the podcast idea came about.

Between Smyth and Butcher, there is no holding back, but it’s what makes the podcast work so well.

(By Yolanthe Fawehinmi)

2. Mom’s Car

Streaming platform: All streaming platforms and YouTube

Genre: Life

Mom’s Car is a new weekly video podcast that follows podcaster – also the host of Armchair Expert – actor and comedian Dax Shepard, and his childhood best friend, Aaron Weakley.

In each episode, the pair drive through Los Angeles in actress Kristen Bell’s car – also Shepard’s wife and mother of his two daughters – to deliver food for a popular app, whilst special guests ride along in the back seat.

In the second episode – the first featured Bell – Shepard and Weakley are joined by American actor Karan Soni.

They talk about everything from why more people order food when it’s raining, when Soni met Shepard at an audition for film Identity Thief, and why he panicked when he got his first TV paycheck when he was 24.

Soni talk’s about why he forced himself to lose his Indian accent, and why he doesn’t think he could play an English character.

Wondery’s Mom’s Car is evidence that some of the best conversations take place in a car.

(By Yolanthe Fawehinmi)

3. Tefi Talks

Streaming platform: All streaming platforms and YouTube

Genre: Pop culture

Every Wednesday, Tefi Pessoa gossips about the celebrities people are obsessed with, their star charts, modern life, and even shares romantic advice in her new podcast, Tefi Talks.

Before the podcast – produced by The Cut and The Vox Media Podcast Network – launched, Pessoa decided to wear a different tie in every episode, even though she didn’t own any.

To solve this issue, the internet personality bought 50 of “the most hideous ties you have ever seen” from eBay, and has been debuting them each week.

In the latest episode, Pessoa debuts a brown heritage check tie and does a round-up of the biggest pop culture news from this summer.

She also does a deep dive into Taylor Swift and Tom Hiddleston’s summer 2016 romance, asks how she can best use her airline points and what should be the biggest takeaways from the episode.

If the goal is to make listeners feel like they are Pessoa’s work besties, then she’s nailed it.

(By Yolanthe Fawehinmi)

4. Service95 Book Club With Dua Lipa

Streaming platform: All streaming platforms and YouTube

Genre: Books and arts

The Service95 Book Club with Dua Lipa podcast offers a refreshing peek into the pop star’s love for literature and passions beyond the stage.

Each month, Lipa selects a book and sits down with its author to discuss their creative process and the deeper meanings behind their work.

This insightful podcast shines a light on Lipa’s thoughtful and curious side, with conversations that reflect her lifelong enthusiasm for reading.

Her engaging questions and discussions highlight just how much these stories have influenced her personally.

In the latest episode, Lipa interviews Pulitzer Prize-winning writer Percival Everett about his page-turning novel The Trees, which is a powerful satire of revenge and racial justice in America.

Everett shares the inspiration and extensive research behind this impactful novel, and his decision to flip stereotypes to challenge perceptions of racism.

Whether you’re curious about Percival Everett’s creative journey or looking for your next compelling read, this episode is well worth a listen.

(By Camilla Foster)

Spotlight on…

5. Inklings Book Club

Streaming platform: All streaming platforms

Genre: Books and arts

Are you looking for a new community of book lovers, championing storytellers from around the world? Well, it’s what Jack Edwards has created with Inklings Book Club.

When the content creator first launched his book club earlier this year – this month’s pick is The Coin by Yasmin Zaher – he didn’t expect so many people to be interested.

To bring these book-lovers even closer together, Edwards decided to create a podcast series, where he could interview authors or some of the people associated with their books each month.

Outside of this, Edwards will also be speaking to some of literature’s biggest names about everything from their latest release to their writing process.

For the first and latest episode, Edwards is joined by Irish author Oisín McKenna to talk about his debut, Evenings and Weekends, which he describes as a love story to London.

If you want to explore some of your favourite books, chapter by chapter, then give The Inklings Book Club podcast a listen.

(By Yolanthe Fawehinmi)