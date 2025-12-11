Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Davina McCall has quietly tied the knot with her long-term partner Michael Douglas.

The presenter’s hairstylist boyfriend proposed during a romantic trip to Ibiza just three months ago, and they exchanged vows during an intimate ceremony on Friday (5 December) in front of family and close friends, according to The Sun.

This was reportedly followed by a larger service attended by more people the following day.

Their marriage comes months after McCall, 58, revealed that she had been diagnosed with breast cancer.

In November, the TV presenter said she underwent surgery in an emotional video posted to Instagram, stating she felt “very angry” when she found out, but that she is in a “much more positive place” after undergoing a lumpectomy.

That diagnosis followed more surgery the year before to remove a benign brain tumour, known as a colloid cyst, which was found after she was offered a health check-up as part of her menopause advocacy work.

Friends claimed the presenter’s diagnosis was part of the reason the couple chose to get married now, telling the publication: “They didn’t see the point in waiting.”

A source told The Sun: “Their wedding was perfect, exactly what they wanted. They chose a small venue close to their home, and just invited about 10 of their friends and relatives to be there with them.

open image in gallery Michael Douglas and Davina McCall during the NTA's 2025 at The O2 Arena ( Getty Images for the NTA's )

“It was very intimate and everyone who attended is very special in their lives. They’ve been through a huge amount in recent months, with Davina’s health, and it just felt right to formalise their marriage. They didn’t see the point in waiting.”

Calling it “the perfect weekend”, they said that “the next day they just carried on with life as normal”.

McCall and Douglas met at Hertfordshire’s Elstree Studios during her stint as the presenter of Big Brother, with their relationship becoming romantic after McCall’s 17-year marriage to Matthew Roberton ended in 2017.

In October, McCall announced that Douglas had proposed during a romantic getaway in Ibiza.

“What was quite funny was after lunch, Michael had booked a lunch which was like, not that usual on a beach and he wanted to take me to a beach where we’d been with all the kids before,” she said.

open image in gallery ( Getty )

“And then he said, ‘Let’s go for a walk around the cliffs,’” she recalled. “‘I’m in some god-forsaken little pink cowboy boots with steel toe caps and I’m not in a cliff climbing outfit. I could see he really wanted me to like it, it would make him happy.

“And I thought, ‘Oh, bless’. Like he wants to show me something beautiful. So I was like, “Stop being miserable and get up the cliff.’”

McCall shares three children with her ex-husband: Holly, 23, Tilly, 21, and Chester, 18.