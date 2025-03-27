Dave Grohl’s wife Jordyn Blum ‘makes decision about their future’ after his cheating scandal
Grohl revealed in September that he fathered a child outside of his marriage
Dave Grohl and his wife, Jordyn Blum, could be staying together following the musician’s cheating scandal.
The Foo Fighters frontman shocked fans in September when he revealed that he had fathered a child outside of his 21-year marriage to Jordyn Blum. In his statement, he confessed to cheating on his wife and that he was doing “everything [he could] to regain” her trust.
A source told Us Weekly Wednesday that Grohl and Blum are now giving their marriage another shot.
“Jordyn has forgiven Dave and is trying to move on,” a source claimed to the publication. “She is [still] completely devastated by the situation but is standing by his side.”
Grohl is reportedly focused on keeping his family together, which includes his and Blum’s three daughters: Violet, 18, Hope, 15, and Ophelia, 10.
“They are going to counseling, and Dave has been doing anything he can to win back Jordyn’s trust,” the source added. “Neither of them wants the family broken.”
The Independent has contacted representatives for Grohl for comment.
Last year, Grohl issued a statement on Instagram about fathering a child outside of his relationship with Blum, who he married in 2003 in their Los Angeles home.
“I’ve recently become the father of a new baby daughter, born outside of my marriage,” he wrote. “I plan to be a loving and supportive parent to her. I love my wife and my children, and I am doing everything I can to regain their trust and earn their forgiveness. We’re grateful for your consideration toward all the children involved, as we move forward together.”
At the time, Grohl didn’t disclose any further details about the baby or her mother.
Last month, however, a woman came forward and claimed to be the mother of Grohl’s new baby. Florida-born Jennifer Young told Page Six that her baby was born on August 1, 2024, and that the child has Grohl’s surname on her birth certificate.
Young did not give the publication her daughter’s name, explaining that “there’s some really angry fans” so “protecting her identity is really important.”
Days before Young spoke out, Grohl was seen out with his wife for the first time since he announced he had a new baby. The pair were photographed driving in a black BMW.
The rock star first met Blum at the Sunset Marquis Whiskey Bar in 2001. In a 2007 interview with Elle, Grohl admitted that he stopped calling her after they went on a few first dates, realizing that he wasn’t ready for commitment.
“When I first met my wife, we went out on a few dates and I decided that I wasn’t ready for a serious relationship, so I just stopped calling,” he recalled. “After three months, I had a revelation and called her back. She picked up the phone and said, ‘Oh, I never thought I’d hear from you again.’”
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments