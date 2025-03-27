Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Dave Grohl and his wife, Jordyn Blum, could be staying together following the musician’s cheating scandal.

The Foo Fighters frontman shocked fans in September when he revealed that he had fathered a child outside of his 21-year marriage to Jordyn Blum. In his statement, he confessed to cheating on his wife and that he was doing “everything [he could] to regain” her trust.

A source told Us Weekly Wednesday that Grohl and Blum are now giving their marriage another shot.

“Jordyn has forgiven Dave and is trying to move on,” a source claimed to the publication. “She is [still] completely devastated by the situation but is standing by his side.”

Grohl is reportedly focused on keeping his family together, which includes his and Blum’s three daughters: Violet, 18, Hope, 15, and Ophelia, 10.

“They are going to counseling, and Dave has been doing anything he can to win back Jordyn’s trust,” the source added. “Neither of them wants the family broken.”

Dave Grohl and his wife share three daughters together ( Getty Images )

The Independent has contacted representatives for Grohl for comment.

Last year, Grohl issued a statement on Instagram about fathering a child outside of his relationship with Blum, who he married in 2003 in their Los Angeles home.

“I’ve recently become the father of a new baby daughter, born outside of my marriage,” he wrote. “I plan to be a loving and supportive parent to her. I love my wife and my children, and I am doing everything I can to regain their trust and earn their forgiveness. We’re grateful for your consideration toward all the children involved, as we move forward together.”

At the time, Grohl didn’t disclose any further details about the baby or her mother.

Last month, however, a woman came forward and claimed to be the mother of Grohl’s new baby. Florida-born Jennifer Young told Page Six that her baby was born on August 1, 2024, and that the child has Grohl’s surname on her birth certificate.

Young did not give the publication her daughter’s name, explaining that “there’s some really angry fans” so “protecting her identity is really important.”

Days before Young spoke out, Grohl was seen out with his wife for the first time since he announced he had a new baby. The pair were photographed driving in a black BMW.

The rock star first met Blum at the Sunset Marquis Whiskey Bar in 2001. In a 2007 interview with Elle, Grohl admitted that he stopped calling her after they went on a few first dates, realizing that he wasn’t ready for commitment.

“When I first met my wife, we went out on a few dates and I decided that I wasn’t ready for a serious relationship, so I just stopped calling,” he recalled. “After three months, I had a revelation and called her back. She picked up the phone and said, ‘Oh, I never thought I’d hear from you again.’”