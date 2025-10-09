Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Experts reveal the unique red flags men and women look for in a partner

Honesty and kindness were the top green flags for both men and women

Aine Fox
Thursday 09 October 2025 19:01 EDT
Comments
Video Player Placeholder
Dating expert reveals how to spot signs you are dating a narcissist

New research has highlighted a notable difference in relationship priorities between genders, revealing that women are more deterred by bad manners in a partner, while men place a greater emphasis on physical appearance.

Despite these differences, both men and women universally identified honesty, kindness, and friendship as the top green flags they seek in a romantic connection.

However, the survey of over 2,000 young adults in the UK found that a higher proportion of men considered intelligence and good looks to be crucial qualities.

Conversely, more women cited public or private put-downs and flirtatious behaviour from a partner as significant red flags.

Around 40% of men said intelligence in a partner was a green flag.
Around 40% of men said intelligence in a partner was a green flag. (Getty/iStock)

While almost six in 10 women (57%) said a partner having bad manners was a red flag, this was closer to four in 10 men (43%).

Good looks in a partner were rated very important by 35% of men compared with just 23% of women.

While 40% of men said intelligence in a partner was a green flag, this was 37% for women.

Harry Benson, from Marriage Foundation which commissioned the polling, said: “Some of these findings might seem unsurprising, like the desire for a partner to be kind and honest but others, such as the need for a partner to have good manners, identified by over two-thirds of women and more than half of men, were something of a shock.

“Indeed, some surveys have suggested that traditional manners were seen as old-fashioned, even outdated, but as our data clearly shows, if you want to attract a partner, you had better be kind and watch your Ps and Qs.”

Whitestone Insight surveyed 2,008 UK heterosexual adults aged under 35 in May this year.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in