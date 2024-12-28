This is how you’ll be dating in 2025, from nano-ships to ‘active dates’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Nobody is in need of better PR right now than dating. Ask the single people you know how their love lives are looking and you’ll soon see why. Yes, ghosting is still a thing, and no, dating apps haven’t made things any easier.

But in 2024, the problems went beyond that. The “boysober” trend saw straight women on social media swearing off dating altogether. This was quickly followed by the adoption of the South Korean 4B movement, which posits an all-out rejection of men and heterosexual relationships in the wake of Donald Trump’s re-election.

Meanwhile, men shared their worst dating stories from the year in a viral thread on Reddit, with many lamenting “constant rejection” while others decried dating as “transactional” on the whole.

With this in mind, one can only hope that 2025 will bring a better and brighter future for single people everywhere. Frankly, the bar is pretty low, so it shouldn’t be too difficult. We’ve spoken to a range of dating experts and app brands to identify what single people can expect from the year ahead; read on and remember to swipe right at your own risk.

Celibacy

This might sound counterintuitive, but expect to see a lot more people abstaining from sex in the new year. According to data from Feeld, the sex-positive app that allows users to state their different desires on their profiles, “celibacy” was the fastest-growing desire in London, New York and Los Angeles.

“Voluntary celibacy is on the rise due to people taking a break from sex to focus on and prioritise themselves,” explains Kate Moyle, psychosexual therapist and in-house sex and relationships expert for sexual wellness brand Lelo. The reasons for trying it can vary. “For some, it’s creating the headspace to focus on themselves within a society that is very couple-centric and focused on where things are going. In taking that away, it gives an individual the time and space to think about what they really want.”

For some, celibacy is creating the headspace to focus on themselves within a society that is very couple-centric and focused on where things are going Kate Moyle, psychosexual therapist

That said, it’s worth approaching this particular trend with caution. “While for some people it can be empowering, for others it might be fear-driven, or tied to outdated ideas about ‘body counts’ and playing hard to get,” says viral dating coach and podcaster Sabrina Zohar. “I slept with my boyfriend on the first date, and we’re thriving because it came from an authentic place, not from a rulebook.” Zohar adds that the real win is to trust your instincts – “so your choices come from confidence, not fear or pressure”.

Nano-ships

They say that every romantic interaction can be meaningful, however fleeting it may be. That’s the thinking behind the “nano-ships” trend, as coined by Tinder in its annual Year in Swipe report. Defined by those seemingly innocuous moments – think locking eyes with someone on the Tube, or regularly texting someone about your day – a nano-ship can keep single people preoccupied while they search for a partner.

“Every glance, every random coffee chat – each little moment has its own vibe,” states the report. “With nearly a quarter of surveyed singles focused on finding positivity and joy in the world, they’re bringing an optimistic outlook to dating and relationships and appreciating the little sparks along the way.”

It might sound blindly optimistic, but this way of thinking can be fruitful. “On one hand, embracing nano-ships encourages us to be present, savouring the joy of connection without obsessing over the outcome,” notes Zohar. “That’s refreshing in a world where every interaction feels like it needs to be ‘the one’. On the other hand, it risks turning dating into a highlight reel of fleeting moments rather than meaningful depth. Nano-ships can help us stay open to possibility – but let’s not confuse surface-level connection with true emotional intimacy.”

Kiss-met

According to Tinder, more single people will be embracing ideas of fate and spontaneity in their dating lives next year. “Singles will move away from strict dating ‘rules’ and dive into authentic, spontaneous connections,” states its report. “2025 is trending towards the real unscripted moments that make dating so memorable.”

open image in gallery More single people will be embracing ideas of fate and spontaneity in their dating lives ( Getty )

Dating with this kind of mindset can be hugely beneficial for myriad reasons. “When we are throwing ourselves into these more spontaneous moments and feeling good, we are also more likely to be open to those and what’s happening around us,” explains Moyle. “This trend feels like it’s rooted in the romanticism of the meet cute, which is sold to us by Hollywood as a moment of magic. It’s no surprise that we see people seeking it out.”

The key, adds Zohar, is staying open to joyful moments at all times “without placing unrealistic expectations on every encounter”. She adds: “You never know when you’ll meet someone.”

From friends to lovers

Now this is a controversial one, for obvious reasons. Making the transition from friends to lovers is rarely without complications, mostly because of the risks it poses. But when it works, it can be the best kind of relationship you’d hope for. According to data compiled by Happn, most UK Singles (88 per cent) think friendship is just as important as love in a relationship, if not more so. And 81 per cent of users believe that being friends first creates a solid foundation for a long-lasting romance.

“In 2024, we observed the emergence of a real need for a solid, concrete foundation in love,” says Claire Renier, dating expert at Happn. “Singles seek reassurance and the ability to grow at their own pace without feeling pressured or needing to fully impress the other person right from the start.”

Starting out as friends can be a great way to facilitate that sense of safety at the start of a relationship, so long as you’re clear about your intentions. “You can absolutely have friendship as a foundation without pretending you don’t want intimacy,” says Zohar. “If you’re drawn to someone romantically, just be honest – don’t sideline yourself by trying to fit into a box that downplays your true feelings. Authenticity always beats playing it safe.”

Getting active on dates

To some, activity dates are a complete nightmare. Mini golf? It’s cringe. Ping pong? Can’t hit the ball. Rock climbing? Now, that’s just a meme waiting to happen. But according to Hinge, this is all set to change in 2025, with 31 per cent of its users reporting that planning dates that focus on activities they enjoy would help them maintain focus.

It’s always good to do something new with someone new Toby Ingham, psychologist

“It’s always good to do something new with someone new,” says psychologist Toby Ingham, who believes that activity dates can give us a great insight into what someone might be like as a potential partner. “What happens to our best-laid plans often reveals more about who we are and how well we get on with each other,” he adds.

It can also help couples to find common ground early on. “By focusing on shared interests, daters can enjoy fun experiences that strengthen their connections,” says Danny Zane, therapist at North London Therapy. “This trend encourages people to be proactive in their dating lives, and bonds may deepen through these shared activities.”

Just be sure to choose the activity itself wisely. On Hinge, the most popular date ideas are mini golf, coffee, and bowling. “You could also try running, visiting a museum, or taking a cooking class,” suggests Moe Ari Brown, love and connection expert at Hinge. “It’s a chance to bond over something your match will actually enjoy. Personalising the details of your date to reflect some of your match’s interests shows effort and thoughtfulness. Did they mention loving pottery or spending hours at art galleries? Plan a date around that, and you’re already off to a great start.”