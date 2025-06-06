Darren Day says ADHD diagnosis ‘changed his life’ in five days

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

West End star Darren Day has revealed that a recent ADHD diagnosis has had a life-changing impact on his life.

The singer, 56, has been open about his challenging experiences with mental health and addiction but feels that getting support for his neuro-divergency has been the missing piece in his journey.

“I talk openly about it because when I do talk about it on social media, I get so many people asking me and I can point them in the right direction now,” he said on Good Morning Britain on Friday (6 June).

Day had previously been diagnosed with a variety of conditions including borderline personality disorder, bipolar type 2, and said he had scored highly on tests for Aspergers and autism. “All of them, my head is wonky,” he joked.

Host and interviewer Kate Garraway responded: “You say wonky, but that is what neurodiversity is.”

Garraway asked if he’d felt he had been misdiagnosed, to which Day said: “Perhaps, some people think that.”

Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) is a disorder that affects people’s behaviour. Sufferers can experience restlessness, difficulties concentrating, and increased impulsivity. According to the charity ADHD UK, around 2.6 million people in the UK have the disorder, but only 600,000 are formally diagnosed.

He explained: "In November last year I was taking about 17 pills a day, and I'm going to be level with you, I thought that if it wasn't for me being a dad and having a great partner and great family, and the devastation it would cause my loved ones, I don't think I'd want to be here anymore."

Darren Day, 56, says he saw an improvement in his life within five days ( ITV/Good Morning Britain )

The extensive medical treatment led the singer to begin to feel frustrated as he said: “It got that bad, I was thinking, “I'm taking 17 pills a day so I shouldn't be feeling like this’.”

Then, he said someone suggested he get tested for ADHD, where he scored 96 out of 100 on a diagnostic assessment. Earlier this year, Day said he began taking medication and felt the difference within five days.

“It changed my life, my head was quiet for the first time in 20 years, I'm focused,” he said, having received support since his diagnosis in February.

“I've probably had it forever, but then things happen in our lives, traumas and stuff, that make the symptoms worse, but I promise you, I know there's people that are sceptical about it, I probably was if I'm completely honest,” he said.

“I want to try and give people what I've got - a peace and quietness in my head that I've not experienced in so long, maybe ever.”

Day’s West End appearances include Footloose, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, Grease and Summer Holiday. He also appeared on TV, finishing third on Celebrity Big Brother in 2016.

If you are experiencing feelings of distress, or are struggling to cope, you can speak to the Samaritans, in confidence, on 116 123 (UK and ROI), email jo@samaritans.org, or visit the Samaritans website to find details of your nearest branch.

If you are based in the USA, and you or someone you know needs mental health assistance right now, call the National Suicide Prevention Helpline on 1-800-273-TALK (8255). This is a free, confidential crisis hotline that is available to everyone 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

If you are in another country, you can go to www.befrienders.org to find a helpline near you.