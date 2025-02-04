Danny Dyer to undergo major surgery following advice from his dad

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Danny Dyer has said that he plans to undergo surgery on his testicles after suffering from a hydrocele.

A hydrocele is a collection of fluid that causes swelling in the scrotum. It is usually a benign condition and can be caused by either overproduction or under drainage of fluid from the sac that contains the testicle.

The EastEnders actor, 47, said his father had convinced him to have the operation on his “really big nut” after noticing his testicle was enlarged.

Speaking to his daughter Dani, 28, on their Live And Let Dyers podcast, Dyer said: “I need to get it done…have a reduction on my winkle.”

“Well, it's just too big,” he joked. “My big nut, yeah. I do need to get that [done].”

Reflecting on the moment his father intervened and recommended surgery, Dyer said: “He's always been on my case, my dad. Like, ‘Listen, you've got to get that b****** done, it ain't right.’”

“You know... ‘God didn't make you that way,’” the soap star continued, adding that the condition runs in the family.

open image in gallery Danny Dyer has revealed he needs to undergo surgery after suffering from a hydrocele ( Getty Images )

“My dad had the operation,” Dyer explained. “And I think he went to some sort of backstreet doctor in Custom House. Yeah, he didn't want to pay for it. So he’s always been on my case, my dad.”

The TV star admitted, however, that his father’s own opinion on the hydrocele procedure had changed after he had undergone the surgery himself.

“He had the operation and then he went to me, ‘Don't get it done, don't get it done! I can't sit down!’,” Dyer said. “So, it was a conflicting message.”

Yet, despite his dad’s regrets, Dyer confirmed he still intends to book the surgery: “[It’s] something that I will get done eventually.”

Last April, Dyer presented How to Be a Man, a documentary in which he explored the subject of modern masculinity, and questioned whether men have “lost their sense of identity”.

open image in gallery Danny Dyer in the Channel 4 series ‘How to Be a Man' ( Channel 4 )

Dyer was asked about his views on Andrew Tate in an interview with The Guardian, and the actor said he believes the commentator is only in the spotlight due to the media’s depiction of masculinity as “toxic”.

“Some of the stuff he says is very f***ing interesting. The problem is, he’s such a c**k,” he said.

The actor defended traditional gender roles, stating “it’s OK to be a provider and protector” as “it’s a natural instinct for a man”.

However, he added: “If we’re going to keep b*****king men for being too masculine and also b*****king them for not opening up about their feelings – you can’t have it both ways.”