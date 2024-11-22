Daniel Craig gives rare insight about 6-year-old daughter and wife Rachel Weisz

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Daniel Craig shared how raising his daughter Grace with his wife Rachel Weisz has changed his outlook.

In an interview with The New York Times about his new film Queer, the former James Bond star revealed how fatherhood has changed him. While his tenure as the iconic secret agent granted him the freedom to pick and choose roles, Craig admits that stepping away from Bond has required him to rethink his career path.

“I’ve got a 6-year-old at home,” Craig shared, referencing his daughter with Weisz, 54. “And I don’t want to be away from home as much as I have in the past.”

Craig also shares daughter Ella, 32, with ex-wife Fiona Loudon, and is stepdad to Weisz’s 18-year-old son Henry, whom she shares with director Darren Aronofsky. But it’s Grace’s curiosity and vivid imagination that seem to be reshaping his perspective on work-life balance.

The couple has spoken before about how their daughter’s interests shape their family life.

On a 2023 episode of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Weisz shared a funny story about Grace’s obsession with Star Wars. “It was like a father-daughter bonding experience, and they started on the original ones,” the Oscar-winning actor said. “I’m not that deep into it, but my daughter got obsessed. She kept saying, ‘Google this. Google this: What does Darth Vader look like under his mask?’”

“She wants to know everything,” she added. “She’s obsessed with the mythology and these characters are so real for her.”

Weisz explained that Grace’s fascination became so intense that Craig decided to use some creative problem-solving. “Her father told her Star Wars was ‘broken,’” Weisz recounted with a laugh.

The little lie, however, didn’t stop Grace’s relentless curiosity. “We were in London when this happened,” Weisz said. “[Grace] asked, ‘Dad says Star Wars is broken’. So they can’t watch it anymore. And we just got to New York, and she said, ‘Is Star Wars broken in New York too?’”

Weisz played along, replying, “Yeah, yeah, it’s broken.”

The pair’s love story began in the ‘90s when the two crossed paths in London as rising stars. Although their early connection didn’t evolve into romance, fate had other plans.

Over a decade later, the pair reunited on the set of Dream House, where they played a married couple. Art imitated life in 2011 when they secretly tied the knot in an intimate ceremony.

“I’m very happy being married,” Weisz shared with The New York Times in a 2018 interview. That same year, she revealed they were expecting their first child together. “We’re going to have a little human. We can’t wait to meet him or her. It’s all such a mystery,” she said at the time.

Later in 2018, the mystery unfolded beautifully with the arrival of their daughter, Grace - a perfect addition to their love story.