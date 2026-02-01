Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Bella Hadid’s cowboy ex-boyfriend Adan Banuelos was arrested in Texas in the early hours of Saturday morning, just days after rumours surfaced about a possible breakup.

The 36-year-old award-winning cowboy and horse trainer was arrested for public intoxication. Jail records show he was released on bond after paying a minor fee of $386.

Mugshots published by the Parker County Sheriff’s Office show Banuelos staring blankly into the camera, wearing a striped shirt. Banuelos and the Parker County sheriff did not immediately respond to The Independent’s request for comment.

Hadid, 29, one of the world’s most successful supermodels, had been in a relationship with the cowboy since fall 2023, but reports suggest their romance recently came to an end after a period of being on-again-off-again.

However, Banuelos posted a sweet Instagram wishing her a happy anniversary in October, saying, “Even with all the chaos and ugliness, He gave us something pure and beautiful.”

open image in gallery Adan Banuelos and Bella Hadid first started dating after they met on the rodeo scene in Texas ( Getty Images for Teton Ridge )

He wrote: “Love you, baby. I’ll keep reminding you every day just how much.”

Hadid also attended one of his competitive events in early December, sharing pictures of Banuelos riding a horse competing at the National Finals Rodeo in Las Vegas.

Hadid celebrated the holidays with a group of friends in Aspen, minus Banuelos. The Independent has contacted Hadid’s representatives for comment.

The couple first sparked dating rumors when they were spotted together at rodeo events in Texas, where Hadid was frequently spending more time.

open image in gallery Adan Banuelos was released on bond after paying a fee of $386 ( Parker County Sheriff’s Office )

open image in gallery Champion horse rider ( Getty Images for Teton Ridge )

By February 2024, the relationship had gone public on social media, with Hadid sharing snaps of the pair wearing matching cowboy hats.

In a May 2025 interview with British Vogue, Hadid spoke fondly of Banuelos, who she said was working hard to “hopefully build a home and a family one day.”

“Family is on my mind,” she told the publication. “I can't wait to be a mom. I think that I'm somebody for a lot of people, but in the real intimate way of being the person that somebody can count on consistently, that will change my life for me.”

She continued: “And I cannot wait. I never grew up being like, ‘Oh, I have this vision of marriage…I have this vision of being a mother.’ But it's got to a point where I'm like: ‘You know what? That's something that's for me.’ I think that would make me truly happy.”

She revealed that the first time they met, she was getting a cowboy hat fitted at a horse show in Texas.

“I just saw him and I was like that's the… I always wanted the cowboy. And he's pretty gorgeous, let me tell you something,” she said.

Banuelos is an accomplished cowboy and was voted into the NCHA Riders Hall of Fame aged 28, the youngest ever to be inducted.

In his own interview with W Magazine in 2024, Banuelos revealed he didn’t know who Hadid was when they first met — and that they wouldn’t have connected “if it wasn't for horses.”

“It's a passion that her whole family shares,” Banuelos said. “I was just a lucky guy that said hi. I didn't really know who I was saying hi to.”

He continued: “I just knew, she's gorgeous. And if I would've known, I probably would've stuttered my way right out it.”