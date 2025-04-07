Damon Wayans Sr opens up about dating nephew’s ex-girlfriend

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Damon Wayans Sr has opened up about formerly dating the ex-girlfriend of his own nephew.

The 64-year-old star of My Wife and Kids and the Lethal Weapon TV series said that he fell for the unidentified woman without realising the family connection.

Former NFL star Shannon Sharpe quizzed Wayans on the subject when the latter was interviewed on the Club Shay Shay podcast.

“This can’t be true… that you dated the same woman that your nephew was?” the host asked.

“I was in love with her, that’s the thing,” the actor responded. “Come on, you ain’t never did… you never did a Jackson 5?”

The quip is likely referring to The Jackson 5 singer Jermaine Jackson, who married Alejandra Loaiza, the ex-partner of his brother Randy Jackson, in 1995.

“Hell no, I ain’t never did that. I mean, for a family member, that’s off limits, Damon,” Sharpe replied.

Damon Wayans photographed in 2025 ( Getty Images for BET )

Wayans explained that he had entered into the relationship after his 2000 divorce from Lisa Thorner. “I got divorced and I was by myself for two years,” he said. “And then I saw her [his nephew’s ex] and I was just like, ‘Oh my God. I’m in love.’ And then I found out my nephew had dated [her].”

“And I went ahead and I fell in love and it was OK,” he added, explaining that he had consulted his nephew after realising the connection.

Wayans attributed the development to the “small dating pool” in the area of California in which he lived, and joked that family gatherings had been “awkward”.

The actor also refrained from identifying which of his nephews he was referring to.

Wayans is part of a large family of entertainers, which also includes Shawn, Marlon, and Keenen Ivory Wayans, who are known for their work on the Scary Movie franchise.