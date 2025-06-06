Dakota Johnson says she once sent gorilla poo to a friend’s ex following a break-up
‘You can order any kind, any size,’ claimed the actor
Dakota Johnson has revealed that she once sent a gallon of gorilla poo to the ex-partner of one of her close friends after a break-up.
The Madame Web star recently took a lie detector test for Vanity Fair, having previously taken one six years ago.
In the new test, the Materialists star admitted to getting revenge on the ex by sending them a huge amount of faeces.
After speaking about her close friendship with fellow actor Riley Keough, Johnson was asked: “You once sent a man who broke your friend’s heart a gallon of gorilla s***. Can you confirm or deny that this happened?” It was not clear whether the ex in question was related to Keough.
In response, she said: “There’s no way he would watch this, so yes, I did do that. It’s been some years.”
The person conducting the test then asked the 35-year-old: “How would one order something like that? Asking for a friend.”
Johnson confirmed that there is a website called “S**t Senders” where “you can order any kind, any size”.
She also confirmed that knew where to order pubic crabs online but had never done so because “I’m not a monster”.
The news comes as Johnson’s on-off relationship with Coldplay singer Chris Martin has finally come to an end after eight years, according to reports.
Martin, 48, and Johnson have been dating since 2017, a relationship that included a multiple-year engagement. However, it has often been overshadowed by break-up rumours.
“It feels final this time,” a source told People.
Two weeks ago, on 16 May, the pair were spotted in Malibu together, while earlier this year they held hands in India while Martin toured with Coldplay.
Last year, representatives for the Madame Web actor denied that the couple had split after she was spotted without her emerald engagement ring. They told The Independent in August 2024 that the pair were still “happily together”.
The Independent has contacted representatives for both Johnson and Martin for comment.
Johnson will be seen next in Celine Song’s Materialists, where she stars opposite Pedro Pascal and Chris Evans, as a New York City matchmaker who finds herself “torn between the perfect match and her imperfect ex”.
The A24 film, set to be released internationally on 15 August, has garnered much buzz online, where fans have celebrated it for being a return to the style of the classic Nineties romantic comedy.
