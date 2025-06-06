Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Dakota Johnson has revealed that she once sent a gallon of gorilla poo to the ex-partner of one of her close friends after a break-up.

The Madame Web star recently took a lie detector test for Vanity Fair, having previously taken one six years ago.

In the new test, the Materialists star admitted to getting revenge on the ex by sending them a huge amount of faeces.

After speaking about her close friendship with fellow actor Riley Keough, Johnson was asked: “You once sent a man who broke your friend’s heart a gallon of gorilla s***. Can you confirm or deny that this happened?” It was not clear whether the ex in question was related to Keough.

In response, she said: “There’s no way he would watch this, so yes, I did do that. It’s been some years.”

The person conducting the test then asked the 35-year-old: “How would one order something like that? Asking for a friend.”

Johnson confirmed that there is a website called “S**t Senders” where “you can order any kind, any size”.

She also confirmed that knew where to order pubic crabs online but had never done so because “I’m not a monster”.

The news comes as Johnson’s on-off relationship with Coldplay singer Chris Martin has finally come to an end after eight years, according to reports.

Martin, 48, and Johnson have been dating since 2017, a relationship that included a multiple-year engagement. However, it has often been overshadowed by break-up rumours.

“It feels final this time,” a source told People.

Two weeks ago, on 16 May, the pair were spotted in Malibu together, while earlier this year they held hands in India while Martin toured with Coldplay.

Last year, representatives for the Madame Web actor denied that the couple had split after she was spotted without her emerald engagement ring. They told The Independent in August 2024 that the pair were still “happily together”.

The Independent has contacted representatives for both Johnson and Martin for comment.

Johnson will be seen next in Celine Song’s Materialists, where she stars opposite Pedro Pascal and Chris Evans, as a New York City matchmaker who finds herself “torn between the perfect match and her imperfect ex”.

The A24 film, set to be released internationally on 15 August, has garnered much buzz online, where fans have celebrated it for being a return to the style of the classic Nineties romantic comedy.