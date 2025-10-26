Dakota Fanning laments men’s behaviour on dating apps: ‘Dude, save it please’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Dakota Fanning has opened up about her experience of using the exclusive dating app Raya.

The Perfect Couple and I Am Sam actor, who can next be seen in the Sky Atlantic thriller All Her Fault, discussed her dating life in a new interview.

She told The Times that she is using Raya, the dating app popular among celebrities, which she is intending to delete.

When interviewer Laura Pullman suggested that men on dating apps “seem obsessed with hobbies”, Fanning, 31, responded: “Oh my God, ask your single girlfriends! Every man is like, ‘Must love mountain biking, and want to go on a hike, and want to be really adventurous and outdoorsy, must love dogs and want to go to the summit of Everest.’

“I’m like, no, I don’t want to do any of that and if I do I’ll do it when I want to. It’s every guy. Then it’s a shirtless picture of them on a mountain. You’re like, dude, save it please.”

When she was in her twenties, Fanning dated the British model Jamie Strachan for three years. Later, she dated Americans Logan Markley and Henry Frye.

In the new interview, the 31-year-old talked about how much she wants to have children. “Being a mother is the pinnacle to me. It’s the thing I can’t wait for most in my life,” she said. “I can’t remember a time when I didn’t want kids. For whatever reason, it is something in me.”

The actor was discussing motherhood because of her new show, All Her Fault, in which she stars opposite Sarah Snook as a mum with a high-flying career who is caught up in disaster when a child at the local school goes missing.

Fanning started acting when she was just six. In 2001, Fanning was cast to star opposite Sean Penn and Michelle Pfeiffer in the film I Am Sam, as the daughter of a troubled man who is fighting for child custody. Fanning’s role in the film made her the youngest person ever to be nominated for a Screen Actors Guild Award, as she was just seven at the time. She went on to star in films such as Man on Fire, War of the Worlds, Ocean's 8, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, and The Equalizer 3.

Earlier this year, in an interview with The Cut, Fanning said that the tabloid obsession with stars such as Britney Spears and Lindsay Lohan, and the unfortunate impact it had on their careers, was “deeply shoved down my throat” when she was a young person in the public eye.

Fanning said: “In interviews at a young age, I remember journalists asking me, ‘How are you avoiding becoming a tabloid girl?’ People would ask super-inappropriate questions. I was in an interview as a child and somebody asked, ‘How could you possibly have any friends?’ It’s like, Huh?”