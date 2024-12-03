Daddy Yankee announces divorce from wife Mireddys González after 29 years of marriage

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Daddy Yankee has announced his split from his wife, Mireddys González, after 29 years of marriage.

The Puerto Rican rapper and singer, whose real name is Ramón Luis Ayala Rodríguez, issued a statement to his Instagram Stories on Monday (December 2) to announce the divorce.

“With a heart full of respect and honesty, I want to share some important news about my personal life,” Yankee wrote in Spanish. “After more than two decades of marriage and after many months of trying to save my marriage, which my wife and I share, today my lawyers responded to the divorce petition received from Mireddys.”

While he didn’t share the reason for the breakup, he noted that he “respects Mireddys’ decision” to file for divorce. He said he’s now focused on his family, including his and his ex’s three adult children: Jesaaelys, 28, Yamilet, 27, and Jeremy, 26.

“I appreciate the time we shared, full of blessings and values, of love and with a beautiful family that will continue to be our priority,” he added. “This is not an easy time, but I understand that it is part of my life process.”

The “Gasolina” singer continued to express his gratitude for his fans and friends, writing: “I deeply thank those who have accompanied us during this journey and I ask that you respect our privacy in this process. I know that this news may surprise many. Thank you for your unconditional support. This will be my only statement.”

Daddy Yankee and Mireddys González tied the knot in 1995 ( Getty Images )

He concluded: “Thank you for your prayers and for always allowing me to share my music and my life with you. Now more than ever I trust that God has a purpose for every stage of our lives.”

Yankee and González first tied the knot in 1995. According to the former performer, he met his now-ex long before he started his music career.

“Once you become a superstar, it’s very difficult to find a real, real woman,” he said during an interview with Billboard in 2017. “I met her before I was Daddy Yankee so she’s the right one.”

The former reggaeton artist, who officially retired in 2023, has previously credited González for shaping his career. “She’s the boss. She has always been the boss,” he told Billboard in 2021.

When Yankee announced his retirement from music in 2022, González took to Instagram to share her “mixed feelings” about the news.

“I am HAPPY and SAD!!!!” she wrote in a since-deleted video, as reported by People. “It is ironic that on a day like today, March 20 as we celebrate our 27th wedding anniversary, I hear you tell the WORLD that you are retiring from MUSIC that has been your passion for these last three decades. Soon it’s your turn to say goodbye to the stage. You’ve enjoyed Daddy Yankee for so long, but now it’s up to Raymond Ayala to enjoy what he’s built.”