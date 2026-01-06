How to layer window dressings like a designer

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

It’s the time of year when we start looking at everything with a whole new outlook, especially with natural daylight playing such a key role.

In turn, window accents come into play… whether it’s to switch up your space with a fabulous floral print, block out wintry drafts, or make a real feature of your vista.

“Layering window treatments is one of the simplest ways to take a room from looking simply furnished, to feeling fully finished – beautifully your own, but practical too,” says Chloe Dacosta, design manager at Blinds 2go and Curtains 2go.

“Not only does layering around your windows give you greater control over light, privacy, and temperature, but it also adds instant depth, softness, and character to your space.”

Whether you prefer a clean, contemporary look or something more luxurious and dressed, she says layering your window treatments allows you to achieve “a made-to-measure, interior-designed feel without re-designing your entire decor.”

Here’s how to achieve a classic layered look when it comes to your windows…

Start with a practical base layer

Every layered window begins with an anchor, underlines Dacosta, suggesting people opt for a blind as their base layer because it offers “day-to-day practicality without overwhelming the window.”

“I find roman blinds, roller blinds, shutters, and wooden blinds provide reliable privacy and light control – the best for a base layer – whilst still allowing you to be creative with your look.

“Sheer or light-filtering blinds are ideal for bright rooms where you still want to enjoy natural daylight, while blackout options are perfect for bedrooms.”

Choose a neutral shade if you want your base layer to disappear quietly into the background, she advises; or use a textured or patterned blind to bring subtle interest and complement your layers.

Add softness with curtains

“Once you’ve established your functional foundation, curtains bring the softness and style that really elevate the space beautifully.

“Hanging them slightly wider and higher than the window frame will give the illusion of height and create a more elegant silhouette,” she advises.

With so many options out there, here’s what to think about when selecting your curtains…

Texture: What’s the right texture for your room and your interior scheme?

“Linen keeps things relaxed and fresh; velvet feels glamorous and is very on trend; cotton weaves strike a cosy balance and are perfectly versatile,” notes Dacosta.

Length: “Floor-skimming panels always look refined, while pooling curtains evoke a luxurious, boutique-hotel atmosphere, though they might not be as appropriate for homes with children and pets.

“Or, in a bedroom, would you prefer short curtains that sit under your sill?”

Colour: Tonal combinations feel calm and cohesive, she suggests, whereas contrasting colours can turn the window into a focal point. “How daring would you like to be with your dressing?”

Curtains don’t have to be heavy: Lightweight drapes can look beautiful layered over a blackout blind, giving you the best of both worlds, outlines Dacosta, and says it’s all about what works for you.

Introduce sheers for soft, diffused light

“Sheers are the secret to that dreamy, layered look so often seen in magazines and show homes,” reveals Dacosta. “Their transparent-like texture diffuses sunlight in the most flattering way, creating a sense of movement and tranquillity.

“The fun part is, you can layer them with blinds, or curtains; or both as they’re so adaptable.”

If you opt for a blind to give you privacy at night, sheer curtains can be added simply for style during the day, she advises.

“Alternatively, you could combine sheer panels with heavier curtains so you can switch between bright and breezy, and warm and cocooned… depending on the time of day.”

Window layering tips and tricks…

Play with pattern and colour

“Layering gives you permission to mix pattern, tone, and texture without overwhelming the room.

“A pared-back blind can sit comfortably behind bolder curtains, while patterned blinds work beautifully with plain drapes in complementary shades.”

If you’re hesitant to switch it up too much, she suggests keeping everything within the same colour family.

“Soft, tonal layers feel sophisticated and are almost impossible to get wrong,” underlines Dacosta.

Consider thermal benefits

Layering isn’t just an aesthetic choice, she highlights. “Two treatments at one window can significantly improve insulation.

“Thermal blinds paired with lined curtains help regulate temperature throughout the year – keeping heat in during winter and blocking harsh sunlight in summer.”

Top product picks for layering

“How you layer really depends on your style,” Dacosta says. “And how the room around you is designed.”

To put you on the front foot, here are two of her favourite combinations which pair beautifully…

Oatmeal curtains and cream voile

“These two neutral window dressings work in perfect harmony to create a soft, serene finish,” explains Dacosta.

“I love pairing light colours at the window as it allows natural light to flow into the room, subtly lifting the space during the day.

“In the evening, drawing both layers adds instant privacy and warmth, making the room feel wonderfully cocooning.”

If your home leans into calming, cosy neutrals, she says a neutral curtain and voile duo will integrate seamlessly into your decor, “while giving your window a gentle yet noticeable upgrade.”

Statement pattern-on-pattern prints

If you enjoy being bold with your decor, Dacosta says a pattern-on-pattern layered look makes a striking statement… and is far more versatile than you might think.

Moreover, if you opt for an bright ikat print juxtaposed against a floral curtain, she loves the way these two designs play off each other, “creating an irresistible cottagecore-inspired effect with plenty of country charm.”

“Don’t be afraid to experiment with prints and colour,” she adds. “You’ll be amazed by the combinations that work beautifully once you start playing.

“That’s exactly what sample packs are for!”

Dacosta continues: “Layering your treatments isn’t just about dressing a window – it’s about shaping the atmosphere of your home, one thoughtful, beautiful detail at a time.”