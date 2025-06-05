How to create a timeless children’s bedroom

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

One of the sweetest ways to get creative and switch up your kids’ bedroom is with a little artistic expression, vintage-inspired furnishings and timeless treatments.

The sort of things which evoke childhood memories, a comforting space with a backdrop to build on as your toddler grows up – and their bedroom starts to reflect the things they love most.

“What delights a toddler today may feel outgrown by the time they reach primary school age,” highlights Leah Aspinall, head of design at Blinds 2go.

“That’s why it’s best to create a timeless bedroom from the beginning, one that’s easy to change and adapt as little ones grow – one which embodies whimsy and fun, but responds to maturing and varying tastes too.”

Starting with neutral colours

The key to timeless design is a neutral base…

Choose walls, flooring, and large furniture items in classic, versatile colours such as soft whites, greys, warm beiges, and gentle pastels, suggests Aspinall.

“These tones create a calming environment and provide a blank canvas for colourful accents, like artwork and decorative touches, that can easily be changed over time,” she says. “Suiting little minds that have a new favourite obsession every other minute.”

Moreover, neutral doesn’t have to mean boring, says Aspinall. “It creates the perfect canvas for design that adapts and grows with your little one.”

Beginning with a neutral base also gives the flexibility to decorate with all manner of accessories. “Soft, versatile colours pair well with bolder tones and daring prints,” advises the designer. “Meaning you can be experiential with décor, without the upheaval of a whole room.”

Using enduring characters

Even as children grow, Disney characters remain steadfast favourites, highlights Aspinall. She says adding these beloved figures to bedroom décor is a great way to integrate pattern whilst ensuring timeless appeal.

Not only do these designs bring wonder and enchantment to a child’s bedroom with patterns which will grow with them, she says they seamlessly combine nostalgic playfulness with a delightful fairytale feel… reflecting the timeless appeal of Disney.

Indeed, Aspinall says pairing together window dressings such as its Disney Home x Sanderson range can be complemented with soft furnishings from Sanderson’s print archives – all of which are inspired by the same collection, drawing on more than 100 years of creative history.

Introducing a heritage aesthetic

Interior designer Abigail Coles-Tromans says: “There’s something truly magical about a heritage-inspired children’s bedroom – a beautiful way to weave storytelling, tradition and charm.

“As a designer and a mummy, I love creating rooms for small ones that feel grounded in history but still speak to the limitless and ageless imagination of a child – whatever the time of year.”

Think soft textures, hand-drawn wallpaper prints that tell a story of summer days out in the great British countryside, vintage-style iron beds, and heirloom textiles like a quilt made of sentimental cloths, or repurposed vintage furniture, suggests Coles-Tromans.

“These spaces evoke a sense of calm and nostalgia,” says the designer behind the House of Abigail, and working in collaboration with 247 Blinds for its children’s collection of window dressings.

“Providing comfort and grounding whatever adventure the day has brought your little one’s way – heritage-inspired children’s rooms feel like any good childhood… lived-in and loved, not trend-led or fleeting.”

Mindful of longevity, she says a heritage aesthetic allows the space to evolve with the child. “If your child’s room isn’t overly ‘themed’ or juvenile, you allow for a scheme which grows with your child.

“A nostalgic hand drawn pattern can be layered with toys, books, and artwork to reflect a child’s personality and stage, while still feeling timeless.”

Investing in quality furnishings

When creating a timeless bedroom, picking the right furniture is vital, notes Aspinall. “What will stand the test of time physically as well as visually?

“Wooden finishes are versatile and sit well with any décor scheme, and white, acrylic-finished furniture items are often hardier and easier to clean – either will age well with your child, and contribute to the finished look.”

She says it’s also worth considering adaptable furniture, that can physically grow with your little one. “Hard-wearing furniture where possible, you won’t need to replace… then, it’ll only be little design tweaks.”

The finishing touches to personalise their space

A simple yet effective way to refresh is by decorating the walls with timeless picture frames – and focus on updating the content, suggests Aspinall.

“Fill your child’s frames with treasured memories as well as pictures of their favourite characters and things of the moment,” she encourages. “This is sure to keep their room feeling like their own, whilst still embracing a classic bedroom theme that does’t need revamping every year.”

Coles-Tromans says: “Old printer’s trays are an affordable and aesthetically pleasing way of displaying your child’s precious finds such as stones, shells and treasures from a day paddling in a stream, or on a Devon beach.”

She says the key is to mix practicality with playfulness. “Storage should feel thoughtful, textiles durable, and every design decision should serve both style and daily life.”

“I’m especially fond of incorporating patterns inspired by traditional British childhood memories – school holiday trips to the seaside, the May Day village fete, or tales of knights and swords from days out at castles.”

These heritage cues feel familiar and grounding, says Coles-Tromans. “They add soul to a child’s space… the perfect stage for their own curated treasures.”