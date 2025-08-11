Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodríguez reveal engagement with giant oval diamond ring

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodríguez have announced their engagement after dating for eight years.

On Monday, Rodríguez, 31, posted an Instagram photo of a giant oval engagement ring with what appears to be the Portuguese soccer star’s hand in the background.

“Yes I do. In this and in all my lives,” she wrote in a translated caption.

The couple first revealed their relationship in 2017 after appearing together at the Best FIFA Football Awards in Zurich, Switzerland, before posting each other on social media for the first time later that year.

In June 2017, they welcomed their first set of twins, Eva Maria and Mateo, 8, via surrogate, and then welcomed their daughter Alana, 7, in November 2017. Ronaldo also has a 15-year-old son, Cristiano Jr., from a previous relationship.

Rodríguez posted a photo of her engagement ring on Instagram on Monday ( Getty Images )

A few years later, the model and the soccer player announced the death of their twin son, Ángel, in April 2022, as they revealed that their twin daughter, Bella, 3, had been born.

Ronaldo and Rodríguez shared the news of their son’s passing in a joint social media post at the time. “It is with our deepest sadness we have to announce our baby boy has passed away. It is the greatest pain that any parents can feel,” they wrote. “Only the birth of our baby girl gives us the strength to live this moment with some hope and happiness.”

The couple also took the opportunity to express their gratitude to the doctors, nurses and medical staff for “all their expert care and support.”

“We are all devastated at this loss and we kindly ask for privacy at this very difficult time,” they wrote. “Our baby boy, you are our angel. We will always love you.”

Days later, Ronaldo took to Instagram to thank his peers for their support and revealed that his then-newborn daughter was out of the hospital. In his post, he also shared a photo of his family, which included his three other children.

Rodríguez further reflected on that moment during season two of her Netflix series, I Am Georgina in 2023. “Over 40 million people follow me, but no one knows how I really feel. This year, I had the best and the worst moment of my life in an instant,” she said in a teaser for the new season at the time.

The clip went on to show a video of Rodríguez and Ronaldo holding their twin’s sonogram, before showcasing photos of the couple holding their then-newborn twin daughter. Rodríguez then tearfully explained how the soccer star helped her overcome her grief and encouraged her to keep moving forward.

“Life is hard. Life goes on,” she said. “Life goes on. I have reasons to move on and be strong. Cris really encouraged me to continue with my agenda. He said, ‘Gio, get on with life. It’ll do you good.’”

The influencer expressed her gratitude for her loved ones, adding: “My priority right now is my family and my children. I’m so happy and thankful.”