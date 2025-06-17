Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A seven-second TikTok of a woman known online as “Crazy Aunt Rose” is making a permanent mark on the internet, racking up over 18.8 million views in just one day.

Rose, who proudly calls herself a “vintage lady,” inked her way into the hearts of viewers after posting the clip Monday, showing off her bold and blooming floral sleeve tattoos to her 11,000 followers.

“The main reason I have tattoos is because life is hard and I deserve stickers,” she simply stated, perhaps unknowingly leaving her truth permanently etched into the minds of millions.

That mic-drop moment stuck like fresh ink, earning over 2.8 million “likes” and thousands of comments cheering on her unapologetic attitude.

Within the comment thread, Rose gave props to her Utah-based tattoo artist, praising his ability to bring vibrant color to her “vintage skin.”

open image in gallery ‘Crazy Aunt Rose’ left a permanent mark on TikTok with a seven-second video that drew in over 18.8 million views in one day. ( TikTok/@crazyauntrose )

“I love my artist with a passion,” she replied to a fan who called her floral tattoos “gorgeous.” “He can get great color on this vintage skin where you can't go too deep. And he just draws them on. He's just so terrific.”

One of the top comments, with over 51,000 likes, read: “I’ve just realized tattoos are like Girl Scout patches for adults, now I need some.”

“Do it,” Rose replied. “It's fun and a bit addicting.”

Another viewer chimed in: “I always say, ‘my body is my house and I deserve to decorate it how I want!’” Rose replied, “Yeppers.”

open image in gallery Rose shouted out her tattoo artist in Utah for getting great color onto her "vintage skin." ( TikTok/@crazyauntrose )

Plenty of ink-lovers saw themselves in Rose’s story.

“I see my future and it's bright,” one person wrote.

“This woman is proof against the ‘it’ll look bad when you’re older.’ Your tats look SICK ma’am! Do your thing!” added another.

“Yes, I'm very careful about that,” Rose said. “In fact, I went kayaking today and sun screened up before I went out.”

The Independent has reached out to Rose for comment.

Following the viral moment, Rose posted a series of follow-up videos, basking in the love.

“It's amazing,” she said, reacting to her video reaching then reaching 3 million views. “It's just fun to watch all the comments and how much people are enjoying this thought that you deserve stickers, so go get them.”

She also celebrated my going kayaking and enjoying some “delicious” organic fruit.