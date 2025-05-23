Costco fans rejoice as a new menu item arrives at stores - here is the new treat

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

This’ll bake your day.

A Michigan Costco's latest addition to its food court menu, the Combo Calzone, has ignited a flurry of reactions from customers online.

Priced at $6.99, the new menu item, as seen on the Instagram profile @costcobuys, is a folded dough pocket filled with pepperoni, sausage, cheese, onions, peppers, olives, and mushrooms, reminiscent of the warehouse club's former combo pizza.

The combo calzone is currently available at only one store in Michigan. Its future on the menu may depend on customer feedback and sales performance.

The calzone's introduction has been met with mixed reviews. While some customers appreciate the hearty combination of ingredients, others have criticized its presentation and taste.

open image in gallery Costco Combo Calzone is currently available in Michigan and has Costco food fans rejoicing on social media. ( Instagram/@costcobuys )

The $6.99 price point has sparked discussions about value, especially when compared to Costco's longstanding $1.50 hot dog and soda combo.

Some customers question whether the calzone offers sufficient value for its cost, particularly given recent price increases for other food court items.

“Looks good but Costco food courts sets my mind to lower prices,” one Instagram user commented.

“For that price, I can get a chicken bake, hot dog combo and a slice pizza,” another person said.

A third declared, “That looks positively ghastly.”

Others Costco fans said they would gather just see the return of the beloved Combo pizza, which was discontinued in early 2020 for an undisclosed reason.

“They be doing anything but bring the combo pizza back,” one social media user posted. While another added: “WHERE’S THE COMBO PIZZA AT THIS POINT THEY ARE PLAYING WITH US”

“Costco will do anything but bring back combo Pizza,” one disappointed fan said.