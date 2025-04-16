Coronation Street actors celebrate as co-star gives birth to first baby

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Coronation Street star Sacha Parkinson has announced that she has given birth to her first child.

Parkinson, 33, is best known for playing Sian Power in the ITV soap between 2009 and 2011. The actor’s other credits include Mr Selfridge, Cold Feet and the film Apostasy.

During her time on Coronation Street, Parkinson made history after being part of the soap's first-ever lesbian storyline, when she and Brooke Vincent’s character, Sophie Webster, sparked a romance together.

The actor shared her happy news on Instagram revealing that she had a baby girl named Sadie. Parkinson posted a pair of black-and-white pictures of the newborn, writing: “One whole week of Sadie.”

Many of Parkinson’s peers in the soap world have been quick to share messages offering congratulations to their colleague.

Lucy Fallon, who plays Bethany Platt, wrote: “Gorgeous. Hope you're all ok.”

Ellie Leach, who plays Faye Windass, added: “Soooooo beautiful congratulations.”

Sally Dynevor, who plays Sally Metcalfe, said: “Oooooh wow congratulations. How wonderful. She's so beautiful.”

A delighted Lucy-Jo Hudson, who plays Katy Harris, exclaimed: “Ah she is beautiful. Congratulations babe, so happy for you and your little family.”

Meanwhile, Kirsty-Leigh Porter, who plays Zoe Willson on Coronation Street and has also appeared on Emmerdale and Hollyoaks wrote: Oh Sach!! Huge congratulations to you all! I bet @leigh.farrow hasn’t left her alone has she! Welcome to the world little one. She’s a little gem. Lots of love”

Parkinson first announced that she was pregnant with her fiancé Jon in December by sharing a video of several Polaroid snaps on Instagram. In the caption, she wrote: “Merry Christmas Eve, Huns...I have a feeling next year is going to be a wild one.”

The news of the baby’s birth comes just days after Adam Hussain, who plays Aadi Alahan on the soap, announced his departure from the show.

Hussain confirmed the news in an Instagram post, writing: “I guess the secrets out now! As some of you may have heard, I will be leaving Coronation Street for new pastures.

“Over the five years I’ve spent there I have learned so much about the world and the industry and now feel I am ready to spread my wings a little. I have made friends that will last a lifetime and will surely miss such a special family!”

He continued: “This isn’t a farewell for Aadi however, more like a see you later! I’m excited to see what the future brings! Thank you @coronationstreet @itv for giving me such a privilege of portraying this character for you. Until next time! Adam.”