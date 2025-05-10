Coronation Street star Stephanie Davis filled with nights of ‘dread’ after two-month-old son had ‘breathing episodes’
The 32-year-old star previously described the experience as the ‘scariest time of my life’
Coronation Street star Stephanie Davis has shared her ordeal of “anxious” nights filled with “dread” after her two-month-old son experienced a series of breathing difficulties.
The 32-year-old actor plays Courtney Vance in the popular soap set in Manchester, and first rose to fame as Sinead O’Connor on Hollyoaks.
The mother-of-two gave birth to her second child, Samuel, in January, but the baby experienced a sudden loss of breathing on three occasions with foaming at the mouth. He was then hospitalised, which Davis called the “scariest time of my life” at the time.
Explaining why she had been quiet on social media, she explained that the child’s health issues had prompted sleepless nights filled with worry as she repeatedly sought to check he was ok.
“Hey, not posted much recently but haven’t had many photos to post since Samuel had his breathing episodes,” she wrote in a post on Instagram on Friday (9 May).
“I’ve just been at home watching him like a hawk.”
She added that her son had had a further two “episodes”, which had left her with sleepless nights.
“I’ve been so anxious since Samuel not breathing and now having 2 episodes, I’ve spent most of my nights jumping awake with dread to go back to sleep and do it all over again.”
Davis shares Samuel with her partner Joe McKalroy, and has an eight-year-old son with her former partner Jeremy McConnell.
Discussing the challenges of juggling two children, she wrote: “Mum life is so busy you literally don’t get a minute, let alone to post! Awful last photo of me and my two boys but I literally don’t have any of us together. Don’t you find you have a camera roll filled with photos of everyone else with your children and none of them with you.”
Speaking about her son being rushed to hospital in January, Davis told her followers: "We were just having a nice day and then all of a sudden he’s foaming from the mouth with loads of saliva. You lose your head as a mum, it’s honestly torture."
She added: "Poor baby has had two lumber punctures and all sorts done to him to get to the bottom of it all. It’s been a dead upsetting time. I’m trying not to cry again because I’ve just been crying.”
