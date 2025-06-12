Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Coronation Street actor Lucy-Jo Hudson has detailed how she was rushed to hospital for an urgent blood transfusion after falling ill.

The 42-year-old was then kept in for days while she recovered from the ordeal. Hudson played Katy Harris on the popular Mancunian soap from 2002 to 2005, where she underwent health issues such as diabetes onscreen. She is also known for playing Donna-Marie Quinn on Hollyoaks from 2018 to 2023.

“Not my usual post,” Lucy-Jo penned in the caption to a picture of herself undergoing the transfusion on Instagram on Wednesday (11 June). “But with it being National Blood Week I wanted to share something with you.”

She explained: “Two years ago I was rushed into A & E. I was constantly exhausted, running on empty, struggling to breath, low mood, really struggling in my overall mental and physical health, and I just put it down to the fast pace of life. Because in today’s world you’re expected to be able to juggle it all right? And the daily stresses of being a working mum, and spinning a million plates is blumming stressful.”

However, Hudson explained that there was a more serious underlying reason behind her symptoms other than the hustle and bustle of everyday life.

“But what I didn’t realise is that the reason I was feeling all of this is because I had an underlying health issue…. Chronic Anaemia,” she explained. The actor said she was “in desperate need of a blood transfusion”.

open image in gallery Lucy-Jo Hudson explained she had Chronic Anaemia ( Instagram/LucyJo_Hudson )

She described: “It turned out that my haemoglobin levels were that dangerously low I needed two transfusions and I was kept in hospital for a few days so they could keep on eye on my levels.”

Hudson thanked her doctor Dr Rob Hudson and the staff at Salford Royal Hospital for their treatment and support. She then shared a message about the importance of blood donation.

open image in gallery Hudson has starred in Hollyoaks and Coronation Street ( Getty Images )

“Blood donations save lives every day, they are needed in emergencies, during operations, childbirth, in the treatment of cancer and sickle cell disease, the list is endless,” she wrote.

She added: “And did you know that almost 1 million new donors are needed by 2027 to give blood? The stats are crazy right?”