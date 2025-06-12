Coronation Street and Hollyoaks star recalls being ‘dashed to hospital’ for urgent blood transfusion
Actor was forced to stay in hospital for days as she underwent emergency treatment
Coronation Street actor Lucy-Jo Hudson has detailed how she was rushed to hospital for an urgent blood transfusion after falling ill.
The 42-year-old was then kept in for days while she recovered from the ordeal. Hudson played Katy Harris on the popular Mancunian soap from 2002 to 2005, where she underwent health issues such as diabetes onscreen. She is also known for playing Donna-Marie Quinn on Hollyoaks from 2018 to 2023.
“Not my usual post,” Lucy-Jo penned in the caption to a picture of herself undergoing the transfusion on Instagram on Wednesday (11 June). “But with it being National Blood Week I wanted to share something with you.”
She explained: “Two years ago I was rushed into A & E. I was constantly exhausted, running on empty, struggling to breath, low mood, really struggling in my overall mental and physical health, and I just put it down to the fast pace of life. Because in today’s world you’re expected to be able to juggle it all right? And the daily stresses of being a working mum, and spinning a million plates is blumming stressful.”
However, Hudson explained that there was a more serious underlying reason behind her symptoms other than the hustle and bustle of everyday life.
“But what I didn’t realise is that the reason I was feeling all of this is because I had an underlying health issue…. Chronic Anaemia,” she explained. The actor said she was “in desperate need of a blood transfusion”.
She described: “It turned out that my haemoglobin levels were that dangerously low I needed two transfusions and I was kept in hospital for a few days so they could keep on eye on my levels.”
Hudson thanked her doctor Dr Rob Hudson and the staff at Salford Royal Hospital for their treatment and support. She then shared a message about the importance of blood donation.
“Blood donations save lives every day, they are needed in emergencies, during operations, childbirth, in the treatment of cancer and sickle cell disease, the list is endless,” she wrote.
She added: “And did you know that almost 1 million new donors are needed by 2027 to give blood? The stats are crazy right?”
