Last week, I sang in a choir performing Eighties hits in a working man’s club, and I was taken back to a time when I felt cool. When I was a twentysomething fashion designer living in London, out every night at the latest clubs, wearing outfits I’d rustled up on the sewing machine that day, it felt like I was at the heart of the cultural zeitgeist, living the dream.

But here’s the thing, it was my dream, my culture and my version of cool. The choir I was singing with was at a working men’s club – the one where Kate Moss recently shot a video with Ray Winstone for the cooler than cool Perfect Magazine, and a week before that, where the Gallagher brothers reunited for their Adidas shoot.

The hardly touched seventies interior has appeared as a backdrop for a Gucci advert and the recent Amy Winehouse biopic. But it wasn’t any of this that made it cool for me. Having fun getting playing dress-up and not giving a s*** apart from the pure joy that our choir gave felt like the coolest thing. So, is cool about aesthetics or attitude? Or both? Is it even possible to measure what’s cool, as surely everyone’s idea of cool is personal to them? And in an era when algorithms filter what we see, hear, and buy – has cool lost its authenticity? Has it become less about self-expression and more about following fads?

I’m now a trend forecaster and I’m often asked, “What’s the latest colour? What’s trending? What’s cool right now?” My usual response is “Whatever you like – that’s what’s cool.” Honestly, I just don’t care.

A recent study published in the Journal of Experimental Psychology surveyed nearly 6,000 participants from 12 countries around the world who rated cool people on a range of personality traits and values. The study found they had six things in common: extroverted, adventurous, open, autonomous, powerful and hedonistic came out on top.

Note it didn’t mention being on trend once.

We’ve been through quiet luxury, maximalism, nostalgia core, coastal cowgirl... you name it, we’ve seen them all and while they are fun ways to dress up and feel good, the concept of cool is much more than a TikTok trend. For me, cool is about being original, groundbreaking and independent – oh and funny. Funny is very cool, but more of that later.

The idea of “cool” originated in post‑war African American jazz culture and spread globally through beat poetry, music, movies, and global media to become what we now recognise as the ultimate aspiration – or absolute worst nightmare – depending on your perspective.

open image in gallery Choir cool at The Mildmay Club this month ( Jane Kellock )

Fashion especially is suffering from this aesthetic burnout as the constant cycle of online micro-trends has made keeping up exhausting, with rules that shift weekly. A growing backlash against this force-feeding of information is seeing consumers crave surprise, authenticity and the power to reclaim their own organic decision-making.

In fact, many of the truly cool people are stepping away from fashion trends altogether. Forget “try-hard” looks or performative alternative styles – they’re embracing their inner basic-ness. Trying too hard to be cool is, ironically, not cool at all.

Social media accounts like the tongue-in-cheek @socks_house_meeting exemplify this shift. This satirical, anonymous voice comments on east London’s microcultures and cool tribes, with memes that parody the hyperlocal identities of Hackney, earning it a cult following of 144,000.

Likewise, @real_housewives_of_clapton takes a satirical swipe at east London hipster aesthetics – mocking natural wine obsessions, run club culture, Salomon trainers, and niche diets. And yet, this influencer who-isn’t-an-influencer has shaped local culture by promoting physical events, products, and charitable collaborations.

open image in gallery Kate Moss and Ray Winstone at a shoot at the Mildmay working man’s club ( Perfect Magazine )

Cool in 2025 is about being self-aware and funny, particularly in the UK. You can like something uncool as long as it’s done with irony or layered meaning. While launching his new culture and entertainment platform, EE72, stylist Edward Enninful, often seen as a curator of cool, posted a list of 72 things he likes right now on Instagram – Love Island, Sade, bucket hats and Miley Cyrus all made it... Making something uncool – cool – using humour, authenticity and owning the narrative before the algorithm rhythm does is the ultimate flex.

There’s also a strange irony in the uncool becoming cool. Think of the much-maligned Marnie Michaels from Girls, now rebranded by Millennials as a relatable trailblazer for her emotional honesty and self-awareness. Or Paris Hilton, once the overexposed poster girl of 2000s bimbo culture, now reclaimed as a camp, ironically chic icon.

Nostalgia plays a big part in this, especially for Gen Z and Millennials, and TikTok is the home of nostalgic cool – but, again, with humour. Think: “Everyone’s chasing trends, but I’m over here eating Babybels in silence like it’s 2002.”

Whether it’s a desire to recapture simpler childhoods, contrasted with the uncertainties of adulthood and a longing for a sense of stability, nostalgia is fuelling the coolest cultural and fashion movements.

open image in gallery A very cool Doechii performing at the 2025 Glastonbury Festival in June ( AFP/Getty )

A recent psychology study concluded that cool is measurable and transcends cultures – even across diverse societies – and is a mix of being creative, self‑driven, bold and occasionally morally ambiguous. But I’m not sure I fully agree. Yes, being cool is about being an authentic, confident cultural trailblazer, but I also see it as a complex, shape-shifting social currency, part aspiration, part irony, part rebellion – that varies by tribe, location, and vibe.

My own relationship with cool has evolved over time (I’m now in my sixties). I have and always will be interested in current music, fashion and lifestyle trends, but I try to forge my own path. For me, being truly cool is (and always has been) about embracing individuality and being authentic. Whether you’re singing in a choir at the local working men’s club, starring in an indie film, or building a platform on social media, if you’re doing your own thing without giving a damn what others think, you’re officially cool. Oh and funny, you’ve got to be funny. Really funny.

On the cool 2025 list...

Being Funny (see above)

Geeky kids: Being quirky, emotionally complex, genre-defying, techy and creative. Those who once felt out of place are now cultural leaders on TikTok and Substack and are where it’s at.

Middle-aged women: Yes you heard it here first, Gen X understand analogue and digital life, relate to older and younger generations, prioritise realness over perfection and know how to party. Kim Gordon, Alanis Morrisette and Chloë Sevigny are the poster girls.

Offline or anti-algorithm Curation: Those in search of authentic connection are turning to no online presence or smaller platforms like Letterboxd, Are.na, or niche Substacks to escape TikTok fatigue.

AI as a creative tool: Using AI tools for writing, design, and art is becoming mainstream – but cool creatives use them with signature handwriting to make them their own, rather than relying on default settings.

Hyper-local: Supporting local artists and microbrands, working in your community gardens or creating local events is way cooler than globalised luxury.

Anti-perfection: Enough with the quiet luxury style, breathwork apps, ice baths, psilocybin microdosing and sleep optimisation. It’s cool to be hedonistic and messy. Think Lola Young, Charli XCX and Gen X (see above).

And this year’s colour? Buttercup yellow if you really want to know.

You can find Jane Kellock’s work on her Substack here