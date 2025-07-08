How to spruce up your conservatory to make the most of the summer sun

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

As the UK enjoys a spell of hot weather, conservatories and orangeries are proving their worth as versatile extensions to a home, offering a prime spot for soaking up the sunshine and hosting summer gatherings.

These multi-functional spaces present an ideal opportunity for a refresh, enhancing both their aesthetic appeal and practical utility.

Whether your vision is a tranquil retreat or a lively social hub, Rachael Munby, chief marketing officer at Anglian Home Improvements, offers expert advice to perfect your space this season.

A key principle for cultivating a welcoming atmosphere is to maximise the available space through minimalist styling, Ms Munby advises.

"Too much décor can make a room feel cluttered and chaotic," she explains.

To achieve a clean and inviting environment, begin by decluttering. Removing unnecessary items will pave the way for a more organised area, allowing you to truly relax and enjoy your surroundings.

“Choose multi-functional furniture like built-in benches or lightweight wicker chairs, which are both stylish and practical.

“Stick to a refined colour palette, such as natural shades like sage greens or creamy whites, to maintain a light and airy aesthetic,” Ms Munby continues.

“Introduce pops of colour with soft furnishings like cushions or throws.”

Keep it cool and comfortable

Hot summer days can sometimes make your conservatory feel less inviting. But with a few tweaks, Ms Munby says you can regulate the temperature and make it more comfortable.

“Investing in energy-efficient glazing can reduce heat build-up,” says Ms Munby.

She says a solar roof for example, helps to block UV rays and reduces heat – while protecting your furniture from sun damage.

“Alternatively, you can add blinds or sheer curtains to regulate sunlight… Venetian or roller blinds are practical choices that blend function with modern style.

“Finally, it’s best to ensure proper ventilation by opening windows, doors, and vents; or by using ceiling fans or portable cooling units for a cooler experience on particularly hot days,” suggests Ms Munby.

Bringing home that summer vibe

“Decor is key to creating a warm, summery feel that makes a house a home for you – and your visitors,” says Ms Munby.

Adding seasonal touches helps emphasise the connection between the indoors and outdoors, suggests Ms Munby.

“Opting for light and airy fabrics like cotton or linen, and pastel tones give a breezy, summer look and feel.”

She continues: “Think about introducing garden-inspired decor, like floral prints or tropical hues, to tie the interior to the vibrant outdoors.

“Natural elements like leafy houseplants, or fresh flowers, together with rattan furniture, or stone planters can echo the lush greenery of your garden.”

For an extra touch, she suggests adding soft lighting at varying heights for that perfect summer evening ambience. “Floor lamps paired with smaller table lamps can highlight specific areas and create a cosy feel.”

open image in gallery Spark the conversation by making your glasshouse even more gorgeous

Create a seamless indoor-outdoor connection

“One of the great luxuries of these sunny spaces is the opportunity to blend indoor comfort with outdoor charm,” notes Ms Munby.

“To not only help you maximise on daylight hours, but also create a fresh space during this much-loved season.

“A popular way to blur the boundary between the two spaces is by installing bifold doors or sliding glass doors, to create a seamless flow from your conservatory to your garden.”

Keep it pristine

As Ms Munby points out, an inviting conservatory or orangery starts with a clean and well-maintained area.

“Regular upkeep can ensure your space not only looks beautiful but also stands the test of time, for years to come.”

She recommends cleaning the roof and windows regularly to maintain a clear view of the outdoors, and allow maximum light to flood in.

“Use telescopic brushes and warm, soapy water to safely clean window frames and remove debris from the roof,” advises Ms Munby.

“Wiping down interior surfaces with a microfibre cloth also does wonders… keeping dust that loves to shine when the sun is out, at bay.”

open image in gallery Add a personal touch to your conservatory

Add a personal touch

Finally, make the space your own with personal touches and unique decor elements.

To inspire your inner designer, Ms Munby suggests incorporating statement pieces like a freestanding hammock, or vibrant patterned rug for a playful, eye-catching addition.

“Complete the look with artificial lighting in the form of string lights, or elegant pendants for a magical evening setting.”

Turn your summer vision into reality

“A conservatory or orangery isn’t just about looks…. it’s about creating a space where you can truly enjoy the beauty of any season,” says Ms Munby.

But naturally, we want to make the most of it now.

“Whether hosting friends or spending quiet afternoons basking in the sun, a perfectly prepared conservatory or orangery will make your summer even more special,” says Ms Munby.