Conor Maynard reveals paternity test results for baby of Traitors’ star
Contestant had accused singer of trying to ‘silence’ her following the pregnancy
After much speculation, singer Conor Maynard has revealed the outcome of a paternity test for a baby he was alleged to have fathered with The Traitors’ contestant Charlotte Chilton.
Last year, Chilton said she had been introduced to the singer through winner Harry Clark at a wrap party for the reality show. The pair were said to be close with Clark dating the singer’s younger sister, Anna.
As she discovered she was pregnant, Chilton, 31, announced that Maynard was the father of her unborn child. The declaration caused a rift between the contestants with Mollie Pearce unfollowing Clark in the aftermath.
“Earlier this week, I took a paternity test regarding Charlotte Chilton's baby girl, Penelope, in the presence of her legal representative,” he shared in a post on Instagram on Friday (14 March).
“Today I’ve received the test results which confirm that I am not Penelope's father. I am glad that the speculation can finally be put to an end.”
He continued: “All I would ask is that people act with kindness in response to this news – there is a child at the heart of all of this and that should not be forgotten. I wish Charlotte and her family all the best.”
Speaking to the Metro last year, Chilton had claimed: “I very nearly didn’t go at all [to the wrap party] because I didn’t even know who Conor Maynard is. Harry was putting on the pressure.
“Conor was next to me all night pursuing me. I was rude as hell to him for hours, which apparently was the thing he liked.”
Despite her initial disinterest, Maynard and Chilton went home together.. The Traitors star said she had just come out of a “toxic relationship” and was vulnerable to “someone being nice to me”.
In April, Chilton announced her “miracle” pregnancy after seven miscarriages and numerous rounds of unsuccessful fertility treatment.
She claimed Maynard attempted to “silence” her to prevent her from revealing him as the father of her unborn child.
Chilton alleged Maynard was initially “lovely” about the pregnancy news but subsequently admitted he is not ready to be a father.
“The minute I started talking about co-parenting and being understanding of his work schedule, he obviously was a bit disappointed that I was doing that,” she said.
