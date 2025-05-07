Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Colin Firth’s ex-wife Livia Guiggioli says she “doesn’t miss” being in the spotlight after her divorce.

In a new interview with Hello! Magazine, the 55-year-old eco-activist, who was married to the Bridget Jones’s Diary star for 22 years, opened up about the happiness she’s enjoyed since splitting from Firth, 64, in 2019 and leaving fame behind for life on an Italian farm.

“I don't miss any of it,” she said of her time in the spotlight. “Sometimes I look at my incredible high heels, gowns and clutches and think, I will never wear them again, and I can't remember who that person was.”

“I’ve had so many lives; I was producing documentaries, then I married this English man who became a famous actor, and we grew a family,” Guiggioli continued. “Then we happened to be at the Oscars, meeting all these crazy people. It's funny how each moment of your life, at the time, becomes your reality.”

Guiggioli was just 25 years old when she first met Firth. At the time, she was working as a production assistant on the set of the 1996 BBC series, Nostromo. The two went full speed ahead with their romance, tying the knot a year after their initial introduction.

During their decades-long marriage, they welcomed two sons: Luca, 24, and Matteo, 22.

Guiggioli and Firth briefly split in 2015, during which she had an affair with Italian journalist Marco Brancaccia. However, their permanent separation didn’t come until December 2019.

Colin Firth’s ex-wife of 22 years, Livia Guiggioli, says she ‘doesn’t miss’ living in Hollywood ( Getty )

While the former pair haven’t been romantically involved for years, they remain close. In fact, Guiggioli told Hello! Magazine that they are still “always together.”

“Colin and I have a wonderful relationship. We have worked on that a lot, and in keeping the family together. I have a partner; he has a partner and we’re all together all the time. It’s an extended, crazy family,” she said.

Guiggioli went on to add that Firth and her new partner, Scottish climate activist Callum Grieve, get along as well.

She noted: “Colin and Callum are good friends and they’re both huge Arsenal supporters. Arsenal is a big theme in our family.”

Firth has been in a relationship with TV writer Maggie Cohn since 2022, after meeting on the set of HBO’s drama The Staircase.

As for what she’s been doing since the divorce, Guiggioli has joined her two brothers, Alessandro and Nicola, in managing Quintosapore, a sustainable farming business that sells a range of fresh cooking products. The farm is located in Città della Pieve, on the border of Umbria and Tuscany.

Guiggioli previously discussed her move out of the glamour-steeped life she once lived in an interview with The Sunday Times in February.

“Colin is very private, so we always separated public life from our life,” she said. “When you take that approach, you become like an avatar. You go there, you do it, you call your mum to say you saw George Clooney… but your real life has nothing to do with that. So when you don’t have it any more, it’s actually much nicer, because it was never you in the first place.”