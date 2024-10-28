Colin Farrell runs Dublin marathon in support of ‘courageous’ friend

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



Colin Farrell has completed a marathon with his close friend Emma Fogarty, raising thousands in the process.

The actor, who can currently be seen in HBO series The Penguin, ran the Irish Life Dublin Marathon on Fogarty’s behalf; she is Ireland’s longest-surviving person who has the genetic condition epidermolysis bullosa (EB),

Farrell pushed Fogarty over the finishing line in her wheelchair, and praised her for showing “what courage is all about”.

Fogarty, who joined Farrell for the final 40km of the race, was born with no skin on her left foot and right arm, and experiences excruciating blisters from the slightest touch., This condition is also known as butterfly skin.

The pair were among 22,500 runners in the marathon, won by Kenyan Moses Kemei with a personal best time of two hours, eight minutes and 47 seconds.

Oscar-nominated actor Farrell, 48, finished the 42km (26-mile) run in a time of four hours, six minutes and 45 seconds. However, he said the biggest achievement was having Fogarty join him.

Having recently reached her 40th birthday – a milestone she thought she might never reach – each of the final kilometres they travelled together represented a decade of Fogarty’s life.

The star of The Banshees Of Inisherin said after the pair crossed the finish line at Upper Mount Street just before 1pm: “I have known Emma for many years and she epitomises bravery, she is what courage and pure determination are all about.

“That run was nothing compared to the pain she is forced to endure every single day, even though she doesn’t show it.

“It was an honour to see her waiting for me with 4km to go, each of those representing a decade of her life, and to do the final stretch together. I’ll never forget it.”

open image in gallery Emma Fogarty during the marathon ( PA Wire )

Their Run To 40 campaign to raise funds for Debra, the national charity supporting people living with EB, initially had a 400,000-euro target (£333,000) but they now aim to achieve a million euro (£833,000) after viewers of the Late Late Show donated 470,000 euro (£391,000) last week.

The tally now exceeds 694,000 euros (£578,000).

Fogarty said she was determined to celebrate her 40th birthday in June in dramatic fashion because others with her form of EB rarely live beyond 35.

“This was a dream come true for me and I want to thank Colin, who has been the most supportive, generous and loyal friend I could wish for,” she said.

“He has always shown his compassion and empathy for people living with EB and is a true champion in my eyes.

open image in gallery Colin Farrell ran the marathon on behalf of Emma Fogarty ( PA Wire )

“Running a marathon is never easy but once he committed to it there was no going back, he is a man of his word.”

Fogarty lives with the most severe form of EB and revealed earlier this year her parents were told she would not live a week beyond birth.

The genetic condition is caused by a lack of proteins between the skin layers, meaning even the mildest touch can cause devastatingly painful blisters, which must be bandaged, causing more extreme pain.

Some 80 per cent of her body is covered in layers of bandages to prevent wound infection.

“The doctors said it would be better for me not to make it because my life would be so hard,” Miss Fogarty said.

open image in gallery Colin Farrell was among 22,500 runners in the marathon ( PA Wire )

“No one expected me to survive for this long – because people with my type of EB almost never do – but I’ve always been encouraged to be a fighter.

“Reaching 40 shouldn’t be a miracle, but right now, it is.”

Fogarty has also had two battles with cancer. Funds raised during the Run To 40 campaign will be used to fuel pioneering research into EB in Ireland.

Donations can still be made at debra.ie/runto40 or by calling 01-902 393.

Additional reporting by Agencies