Coi Leray announces she’s pregnant with Trippie Redd’s baby

Rappers Coi Leray and Trippie Redd are celebrating exciting news: they’re expecting their first child together.

The 27-year-old rapper announced her pregnancy Wednesday on Instagram, sharing a series of photos that revealed her baby bump. “I’m a rock star mommy,” she captioned the post. “We ready for 2025.”

In the Instagram carousel’s lead photo, the “Players” artist lifts her shirt to reveal her bump, wearing a camouflage baseball cap while gazing down at her stomach.

Additional photos feature the “Miss the Rage” performer, 25, standing beside her in an all-black outfit and chain, smiling as they cradle her bump together. Leray is dressed in a leopard-print bra top, a black duster, and jeans. One celebratory image includes pink balloons spelling out her name.

Leray shared more details on her Instagram Stories, confirming she is “over 4 months” along in her pregnancy and including a note about her petite frame: “I’m just small as hell of course.”

The pregnancy is a significant step for the couple, who rekindled their relationship in 2024. Leray and Redd initially dated in 2019 before splitting. Following their breakup, Redd released the track “Leray,” which included pointed lyrics about their relationship.

In an interview with No Jumper in 2020, Leray described the song as “bulls***” and expressed disappointment in how their personal connection became public. At the time, the rapper said: “If you got something to say, let’s get together and you say that s*** to my face.”

In August 2024, they fully reignited their romance with a public display of affection during a concert. The two rappers shared a passionate onstage kiss, signaling their renewed relationship. Following the performance, Leray expressed her appreciation in a now-deleted Instagram post: “Thank you for turning up with me on my last show day in Ohio @trippieredd the world loves you and so do I.”

A month later, Redd confirmed to TMZ that they were officially back together, revealing he had reached out to Leray in hopes of reigniting their romance.

In October 2024, Benzino, Coi Leray’s father, expressed his thoughts on their relationship to the outlet, noting that while he hadn’t personally met Trippie Redd, his own father vouched for the rapper. Benzino mentioned that he and Coi were on shaky ground, but spoke highly of Trippie, albeit with reservations about his cannabis use.

Now, the couple is preparing to welcome their baby.