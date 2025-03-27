Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Bags of ground coffee sold in 15 states have been recalled due to a labeling issue.

Massimo Zanetti Beverage USA has voluntarily issued a recall of some of its 12-ounce bags of Traverse City Cherry Artificially Flavored Decaf Light Roast Ground Coffee. The recall came after 692 cases of the coffee were mistakenly labeled as “decaffeinated,” as the coffee was actually “caffeinated,” according to a report by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

The cases of coffee — each of which had six 12-ounce bags — were sent to distribution centers and retail stores in 15 states: Colorado, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, North Carolina, North Dakota, Nebraska, Ohio, South Dakota, Wisconsin, and Wyoming.

While the recall was initiated on March 13, it was determined a “Class II” recall on Tuesday. According to the FDA, a “Class II” recall is “a situation in which use of or exposure to a violative product may cause temporary or medically reversible adverse health consequences or where the probability of serious adverse health consequences is remote.”

The recalled product has a best-before date of August 3, 20225, and a UPC of 0 70253 11080 1. The code “BEST BEFORE 080325 V 15:37 C” is printed on the packaging.

According to the FDA, when a product is labeled “decaffeinated,” this doesn’t mean it is caffeine-free. While decaffeinated coffees and teas “have less caffeine than their regular counterparts,” they “still contain some caffeine.”

The recalled coffee was mistakenly labeled as “decaffeinated” ( iStock )

“For example, decaf coffee typically has 2 to 15 milligrams in an 8-fluid-ounce cup,” the health organization notes on its website. “If you react strongly to caffeine in a negative way, you may want to avoid these beverages altogether.”

This week alone has seen a series of food and drink recalls in the U.S. On Wednesday, Frito-Lay announced a recall on a limited number of 13-ounce bags of Tostitos Cantina Traditional Yellow Corn Tortilla Chips. The affected bags could mistakenly have nacho cheese tortilla chips, meaning they may contain an undeclared milk allergen.

Chip bags were first sold on March 7 at retailers in 13 states, with less than 1,300 bags included in the recall. However, there have not been any reported allergic reactions due to the product. No other Tostitos products have been affected by the recall.

Earlier this week, 864 cases of Coca-Cola — each of which had 12 cans — were recalled because they were contaminated with plastic. This means that more than 10,000 cans of soda were affected by the recall. The affected cases of Coca-Cola were distributed to retailers in Illinois and Wisconsin.