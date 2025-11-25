Coca-Cola to bring back old favorite soda flavor ‘permanently’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Coca-Cola is bringing back a beloved Diet Coke flavor for good.

In June, Coca-Cola announced the return of its Diet Coke Cherry, sold in a vintage-styled packaging. However, the flavor was only available for a limited time at Kroger’s family of stores, including Kroger, City Market, Dillon’s, and Foods Co.

Now, Diet Coke Cherry is making its return permanently. According to the popular food Instagram account Snackolator, the soda flavor is coming back in early 2026.

“I spoke with a Coca-Cola representative and they confirmed this is a ‘sustain’ item which means it is intended to stick around (not a 'limited' flavor) so hopefully it sells well enough to stay FOREVER this time,” Snacklator’s post read.

The Diet Coke Cherry flavor is expected to be sold in 20-ounce bottles and a 12-pack of 12-ounce cans. It will also feature the signature Diet Coke logo and packaging, with a magenta cherry. While there isn’t a specific release date, the flavor will be available at all retailers nationwide starting next year.

Diet Coke Cherry will be sold in 12 ounce can and 20 ounce bottles ( Coca-Cola )

In the comments of Snackolator’s post, fans expressed their excitement over the news.

“Dreams do come true,” one quipped, while another added: “Mixed drinks just got a whole lot better.”

“I’m absolutely crazy for the Diet Coke with lime, so I’ll probably love this too,” a third person wrote.

Diet Cherry Coke was initially discontinued in 2020 after being launched in 1985. It’s unclear why it was removed from shelves.

There are several variations of Cherry Coke, including a Coca-Cola Cherry Vanilla, which was discontinued in September.

That month, Coca-Cola brought back another beloved flavor: Diet Coke with Lime. However, the drink was only available for a limited time and has not become a permanent item.

The news comes after Coca-Cola jumped in on the healthy soda trend. In February, the company launched Simply Pop, a probiotic soda sold in five flavors: strawberry, lime, pineapple mango, fruit punch, and citrus punch.

It noted on its website that this is the “first-ever prebiotic soda made with real fruit juice.” Similar to all prebiotic sodas, Simply Pop aims to “support gut health,” meaning there’s prebiotic fiber in it and no added sugars. The drink also has Vitamin C and Zinc to support immune function.