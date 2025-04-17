Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

TikTok is up in arms over the disparity in Coachella camping setups.

The internet has had a particularly polarizing response to videos of influencers touring their expensive campsites or setting up their fancy tents — a stark contrast to those used to camping in muddy fields or their own cars.

Due to the sky-high ticket prices for admittance to the festival — tickets for the first weekend started at $649 — many opt to set up small campsites next to their cars with the basics they need for a few days under the hot desert sun.

But on the other end of the spectrum, influencers and content creators are spending tens of thousands of dollars on elaborate tents and luxury campsites, as well as meals at the festival itself. Some are even making their tents feel homey.

One video showed Coachella first-timer, influencer Jerry Maestas setting up his tent, complete with tarps, a rug, a blow-up mattress, and more. While he was in a car camping spot, he designed his space in a lavish fashion.

“There was no way this tourist was going to go a whole weekend without a whole bunch of snacks,” he said as he set up a table of knick-knacks to accompany his food display. He described the aesthetic of his in-tent decor as “classic Coachella cowboy vintage.”

Writer Ian Smith lampooned rich TikTokers sharing their Coachella setups ( ismith32/TikTok )

In addition to a bed and a small shower station, the TikToker’s setup included a director’s chair and a small cooler.

“I think I successfully brought my home into the desert,” Maestas said in the now-viral video that has amassed more than 14 million views.

But not everyone thought Maestas’s tent was cute.

Author Ian Smith, who stitched his response with part of Maestas’ original video, had a pointed message about influencer culture.

“What I think is that the wealthy are ruining f***ing everything,” Smith raged.

Smith continued to argue that “wealthy people like to cosplay as middle class or poor people.”

Like Smith, many fellow TikTokers didn’t hold back.

“If your campsite has an aesthetic you're not camping,” one person commented.

“Who brings Knick knacks for a three day camping festival…” another wondered.

“The idea of bringing props to festival camping is actually insane yall are way too confident that only rich people go to this and no one will rob you,” someone else commented on Maestas’ original video.

Guests at Coachella also have the option to stay at the famous Safari Campground located behind the main festival venue.

The fully furnished, air-conditioned accommodations start at $12,000 for two people for one weekend, which includes your ticket.