NBA fan made to eat his own tweet after unlikely prediction comes true

An NBA fan has been forced to eat his own words thanks to a wild prediction.

The fan, Robert Flom, replied to a post on X last month to discuss the current record of the Los Angeles Clippers, who at the time had a 6-21 record.

“If they go 15-3 in any stretch this season, will print and eat this tweet,” the post read.

However, after the Clippers played Sunday against the Brooklyn Nets and won with a final score of 126-89 and achieved a 15-3 run, Flom had to start thinking about actually eating his social media post.

“They were bad at everything,” Flom, who runs a Clippers fan blog, said in an interview with The Athletic while explaining his reasoning. “They were a horrible defense. They were pretty bad on offense. They turned the ball over like crazy. They couldn’t stay healthy. A lot of their older players had hugely disappointed. They weren’t doing anything well, and it was 27 games.”

Los Angeles Clippers’ blogger, Robert Flom, tweeted that he would eat his post if the team achieved a 15-3 record at any point during the season ( Getty Images )

He added: “I didn’t think they would be horrendous the entire season. I thought they would improve, but I thought 15-3, based on what we’ve seen, seemed just about impossible, and they proved it wrong.”

The X post quickly gained traction as fans began holding up an enlarged cardboard sign version during NBA games. The Clippers' social media accounts started joking during Sunday’s game about achieving their 15th win as they shared a photo on X of Flom’s printed-out tweet with a caption that read, “CTRL+P @RichHomieFlom.”

The team also shared a video on X after the win, as player Kobe Sanders kept chanting “Paper bowl paper bowl!”

Staying true to his promise, Flom appeared on Monday night’s livestream of the Clips N Dip podcast as he held up a slip of paper with the tweet printed on it and proceeded to take a large bite out of it.

“Pretty crunchy,” he responded.

Many people commented underneath the livestream, expressing how happy they were to see that Flom decided to stick to his word.

“Robert Flom is a man of his word and I respect him for it!!” one person wrote in the comments, while another agreed, writing, “This is totally sweet AND historic! This gives new meaning to the old saying, ‘You're gonna eat those words!!!’”

Meanwhile, other commenters hoped Flom could post something similar to ensure the Clippers win a championship this year. “Can he please tweet that if the clippers win a championship this year, he will eat a whole chapter book lol,” one person joked in the comments.

Currently, the Clippers are 21-24. While they used to be at the bottom of the Western Conference, they have since risen to 10th.

The team is next scheduled to play Tuesday against the Utah Jazz at 10 p.m. ET.