Deals and wheels: Kia’s new electric van arrives, range-topping Citroen C5 Aircross tops SUV range and VW’s plug-in camper launched

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

:: Volkswagen’s first plug-in hybrid campervan arrives on the market

Volkswagen has announced that its first plug-in hybrid campervan will soon be available to buy in the UK.

The California eHybrid 4Motion, which starts from £71,295, blends together a 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine and a 19.7kWh battery which can deliver up to 54 miles of electric-only running from a full charge. Volkswagen says that the powertrain still enables the California to tow up to 1,600kg, too.

As with the regular California, you’ll find a series of trim levels available. However, all get two sliding doors for easier entry and exit, along with a mini kitchen and a variety of USB-C charging ports to help keep devices topped up. Plus, a camper parking heater and fuel-powered auxiliary heater on all models help keep things as comfortable as possible when at the campsite.

Inside, both front seats swivel to create a lounge-like area while a fold-out black awning can help with alfresco dining.

Higher-specification Coast versions feature an electric pop-up roof – over the standard manually operated version on the entry-level van – while top-spec Ocean models benefit from a full ‘summer kitchen’ with outside folding table. These models also have power latching sliding doors.

As with the standard California, the eHybrid features Volkswagen’s Digital Cockpit Pro infotainment system, as well as a multifunction steering wheel and mobile phone connectivity through Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

The new California eHybrid can be configured now.

::Citroen reveals range-topping new C5 Aircross SUV

Citroen has marked 100 years since its founder lit up Paris’ Eiffel Tower with the company’s name by revealing the Citroen C5 Aircross in the French capital.

The new C5 Aircross arrives to sit at the top of the French carmaker’s range, coming in hybrid and electric forms, and will go on sale in the UK later this year.

The new range-topper carries over much of the 2024 Paris Motor Show Citroen C5 Aircross Concept car’s styling, including its vivid green paint colour. The newcomer adopts a boxier design compared to its predecessor, and uses plenty of design themes already seen on the recently launched C3 such as the ‘three-point’ light signature and chevron-shaped trim pieces. The new C5 Aircross is also the first Citroen to come with 20-inch wheels.

Inside, Citroen says the family SUV features a dashboard that’s been designed to look like a sofa. The interior is adorned with tactile fabrics across the dashboard and doors, and Citroen’s trademark ‘Advanced Comfort’ seats front and back. But where the interior really differs from other Citroen models is with technology, as it features a large portrait touchscreen that’s paired with a 10-inch screen for the driver and a head-up display on some models.

Citroen has lengthened the new C5 Aircross over the outgoing model to give more interior space. It’s 150mm longer than before with a 600mm extension in the wheelbase, stretching rear legroom to class-leading levels, while the 651-litre boot also has the measure over rivals, says Citroen.

The Kia Sportage and Nissan Qashqai rival uses parent firm Stellantis’ STLA-M platform, allowing for hybrid, plug-in hybrid and pure-electric power. The platform can already be found on the Peugeot 3008 and Vauxhall Grandland, and will also underpin the next Jeep Compass.

The hybrid will use a 1.2-litre petrol engine with a 48-volt hybrid system, while the plug-in hybrid will utilise a 1.6-litre petrol engine paired with a 21kWh battery nickel and a 123bhp electric motor to give up to 53 miles of pure electric driving, says Citroen. Meanwhile, the electric C5 Aircross will come with 73kWh and 93kWh battery packs, allowing a range of up to 422 miles between top-ups, with a maximum DC charging rate of 160kW. All cars, no matter the powertrain, will come with Citroen’s trademark ‘Advanced Comfort’ suspension to give a pillowy-soft ride.

The C5 Aircross was revealed to coincide with the 100th anniversary of company founder Andre Citroen hiring the Eiffel Tower in Paris to advertise the car company. In 1925, some 125,000 light bulbs were used to emblazon the Citroen name on the French landmark.

::Kia’s PV5 aims to revolutionise electric vans

Kia is stepping into the world of electric vans with its new PV5.

Though the brand has van operations elsewhere in the world, this will mark the first time that the Korean firm has brought an electric van to the UK.

Kia’s first dedicated electric commercial vehicle comes in either 51.5kWh or 71.2kWh battery sizes with all getting 400-volt fast charging capability which enables a 10 to 80 per cent charge in under 30 minutes. In terms of range, Kia claims up to 181 miles for the smaller battery version or 247 miles for the larger one.

In addition, the PV5 will be available with two lengths and two height options, which allows buyers to better tailor the van to the job in hand. Thanks to a dedicated E-GMP.S platform the PV5 is able to offer an exceptionally low load height of 419mm at the rear, which should help to make loading heavier items into the rear of the van easier.

A cargo volume of 4.4m3 for the L2/H1 version means that the PV5 can accommodate two full Euro pallets. A maximum payload of 790kg accompanies the standard range version, while a lower 690kg payload comes with the long range model as a result of the additional battery weight.

All versions get a single sliding door at the side, though an additional door can be added as an optional extra. In addition, Kia says that all manner of racking, flooring and additional security features will be available for customers.

While Kia has yet to announce pricing for the PV5, it is expected to cost in the region of £30,000 plus VAT – though the current plug-in van grant will see this price drop to around £26,000.