Cinco de Mayo 2025: Where to score free food and best deals

Cinco de Mayo is not only a day of celebration, but also a day filled with free food and discounts.

Every year on the fifth of May, Mexico celebrates the anniversary of the Battle of Puebla, which took place on May 5, 1862. During the battle, the underdog Mexican soldiers defeated 6,000 French troops led by Napoleon III. Mexico’s victory prevented the French from aiding the Confederacy in America’s Civil War.

People across both Mexico and the United States celebrate the anniversary of this win yearly. Various restaurants around the country will be offering special discounts, free food, or other promotions to join in on the celebration.

Here are the Cinco de Mayo 2025 deals this week:

Chipotle

From May 3 through May 5, the chain is offering free chips and queso when ordering through their app or website with the code “CINCO25.” Through Monday, customers can also receive free delivery using the chain’s app or website using the promotional code “DELIVER.”

On Monday, Chipotle will be launching a game on Roblox at 6 p.m. ET, where people can earn a free burrito by playing the “Ingredient Quest” in the Burrito Builder experience on Roblox.

Taco Bell

The fast food chain is offering various deals throughout the month of May. From May 3 through 5, customers can get a free Nachos Bell Grande with an order of $20 or more when ordering through DoorDash, Uber Eats, and Grubhub.

Chili’s

The restaurant will be offering its Tequila Trifecta Margarita for $5 on Cinco de Mayo.

Qdoba

Free guacamole and queso will be given to customers with the purchase of any entrée. This is offered year-round and not just on Cinco de Mayo.

Moe’s Southwest Grill

To celebrate Cinco de Mayo, participating locations will be offering a free side of queso for anyone who purchases an entrée. The first 20 customers will also receive a free T-shirt with no purchase necessary.

Red Lobster

Customers who dine in can get a Cinco Rita drink for $5 on Monday.

Red Robin

For Cinco de Mayo, the burger chain will be serving its House Margaritas for $7.99.

Jack in the Box

From May 2 through May 5, customers can receive a free Meat Lovers Burrito or Tiny Tacos (any style) with a $5 minimum order.

El Pollo Loco

To celebrate the holiday, the restaurant will offer customers two free chicken tacos with a $15 purchase through its app or website.

California Pizza Kitchen

From May 1 through May 5, select locations will be offering $5 margaritas and a free order of white corn guacamole and chips.