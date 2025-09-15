Imagine waking up in a different place each morning with the whole day to explore and knowledgeable local guides on hand to steer you towards under the radar sights and authentic cultural experiences.

Celestyal Travel holidays offer great value sail and stay packages where everything is taken care of – including flights, transfers, handpicked hotels and destination-rich cruise voyages. Celestyal’s mid size boutique ships can reach ports in the Mediterranean and Arabian Gulf that bigger ships can’t, meaning their itineraries don’t just stop at iconic spots but also introduce you to lesser-known gems. You can personalise your trip too, adding on excursions, trips and activities that connect you with the culture, history and people in each place.

With ATOL and ABTA protection, you also get complete peace of mind.

So, whether you’re seeking thrills or looking for cultural enlightenment, consider a sail and stay holiday for your next getaway…

Amazing adventure

The traditional idea of a cruise holiday might not involve a Formula One experience and private beach parties – but that’s what you can expect on the Desert Days & Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Tour . The unique sail and stay trip includes a three-day grandstand ticket to the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix with full access to the legendary Yas Marina Circuit, plus a stay in a handpicked four-star hotel in the city, followed by a five-night Arabian Gulf cruise with stops in Dubai and Sir Bani Yas Island. Pairing fast cars with a fantastic ocean adventure, this is about as thrilling as holidays get.

Also in the Arabian Gulf, the Iconic Desert Experience combines a three-night stay in vibrant Abu Dhabi – with its spectacular skyscrapers and serene shores – with a four-night cruise around the Arabian Gulf’s coastal highlights, stopping off in Doha, Khasab and Ras Al-Khaimah, plus a choice of shore excursion. Experience the high-speed thrills of Ferrari World, splash about in Yas Waterworld or enjoy the cinematic magic of Warner Bros World.

Dive into history and culture

From wandering archaeological sites and UNESCO-listed old towns to discovering world-class museums and local traditions, Celestyal Travel holidays offer itineraries that delight and enrich. The Iconic Greek Explorer , as its name suggests, takes in some of Greece’s most famous historical landmarks, kicking off with a three-night stay in Athens, where an expert guide will show you around the Acropolis. Athens might be one of the oldest cities in the world, but it’s also a thriving modern metropolis, packed with museums, street art and contemporary galleries, so there’s plenty to uncover. Other stops include Kuşadasi, where you can explore the ancient city of Ephesus, a visit to the mystic island of Patmos, and Heraklion in Crete, with its ancient places, Venetian fortresses and archeological museums.

On the Heavenly Med Explorer holiday you can combine the wonders of Greece with an extended stay in the enchanting city of Çeşme, Turkey – home to historic castles, thermal springs and stunning beaches. Or dive into the culture of Arabia with an Iconic Gulf Getaway , which includes excursions to the striking Louvre Abu Dhabi gallery and the House of Artisans, which showcases centuries-old Emirati traditions and handicrafts.

Fuel your wanderlust

Sail and stay holidays are the perfect choice for the indecisive traveller, offering the best of both worlds with hotel stays and cruises, and allowing you to explore several countries in one trip. Just go to bed and wake up somewhere new! Besides classic stops like Dubrovnik and Corfu Old Town, Celestyal Travel gives you access to hidden gems such as Bari in Puglia, southern Italy, famous for its orecchiette pasta and beautiful promenade, and Katakolo in Greece, the birthplace of the Olympic Games. Or the fjord-like bay of Kotor in Montenegro, whose UNESCO-listed Old Town is a maze of narrow cobblestone streets, medieval churches, and Venetian palaces.

If spending time soaking up some natural beauty is a priority, then you can combine a destination-rich cruise with a longer spell onshore. The Heavenly Med Escape combines a seven-night cruise with a week’s stay in your choice of handpicked coastal hotels in Rhodes. Or, if you’re dreaming of a tranquil slice of paradise, but want to combine it with some urban adventures, a Heavenly Maldives package offers six nights in a private island resort – surrounded by turquoise waters and white sands – with a three-night Arabian Gulf cruise stopping at Dubai and Abu Dhabi.

With Celestyal Travel, every day brings a new destination and a fresh adventure, whether that’s racing through Abu Dhabi, exploring ancient Greek ruins, or relaxing on a Maldivian beach. Thoughtfully planned itineraries, boutique ships and personalised experiences make every holiday unforgettable.

Discover your next sail and stay adventure at CelestyalTravel.com, or call 0808 531 0811