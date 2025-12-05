These deals will make the perfect Christmas presents for him

With Black Friday already behind us, we’re onto the finishing straight for discount shopping in 2025 – but there’s still time to bag a bargain on big-name brands and luxury gifts. If you’re looking for gifts for him, from luxury fashion and cosy loungewear, to gaming, tech and jewellery, then you’re in the right place.

While Black Friday and Cyber Monday take up a lot of the pre-Christmas sales attention, there are still plenty of deals and discounts on gifts ahead of the festive season. And while men can be notoriously difficult to buy for – unless it’s socks again, of course – this guide is full of great gift ideas that’ll make his day.

The gift suggestions below include a stylish leather weekend bag from Farrar & Tanner, plus dressing gowns, pyjamas and effortlessly comfortable wearable blankets by The Oodie. You’ll also find immersive, noise-cancelling headphones from Marshall, and a range of workout and casual wear from Gym Plus Coffee.

Keep reading for top Christmas deals for him, with gift ideas from a selection of leading brands to shop right now or bookmark for later.

Marshall

( Marshall )

If he’s a music fan then he’s going to want these wireless headphones. Not only do they look seriously cool, thanks to styling cues taken from Marshall’s legendary guitar amps, but the Monitor III A.N.C. also boast active noise cancelling (ANC) and an enormous battery life.

With the ANC function turned on, background noise disappears, surrounding you with music and putting the artist right in the room with you. Even with that enabled, the headphones promise a massive 70 hours of battery life. And if you switch ANC off, that battery life soars even further, to 100 hours of wireless music playback on a single charge.

The Monitor III headphones feature Marshall’s signature sound, and offer a design that is rugged and foldable to increase portability. They also come with a premium hard case that echoes the same Marshall amp design cues, and features an eye-catching red fabric interior.

Buy now at Marshall

Farrar & Tanner

( Farrar & Tanner )

Gift company Farrar & Tanner has collaborated with Ashwood Leather to bring you the Leather Holdall. This stylish bag is made from high-quality oily hunter leather and is available with two colour options of brown and chestnut. The vintage-inspired look is sure to age beautifully, while offering space for everything your man might need on a weekend away.

Designed for everything from last-minute trips to regular gym sessions, the Leather Holdall features multiple internal and external pockets for stowing valuables, and allows quick access to travel essentials like tickets and a passport.

The bag has a pair of integrated carry handles and a detachable shoulder strap too. Twin brass zips open to reveal a fully-lined main compartment with generous space for clothes and even a dedicated shoe compartment to keep everything clean and tidy. This is a dependable piece of luggage that balances durability, style and considered detail. It’ll become a timeless companion for wherever the weekend leads.

Buy now at Farrar & Tanner