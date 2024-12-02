Gifts that keep on giving: Christmas ideas for home lovers

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

The festive season has once again snuck up on us. It’s time to get your Christmas shopping bought, wrapped, ribboned and placed under the tree.

Whether your loved ones are avid interior design enthusiasts or simply homebodies who relish the opportunity to recharge in the comfort of their own sanctuary, you can’t go wrong with presents that will add joy to their surroundings.

Here are some delectable homeware suggestions that are sure to elicit squeals of delight on Christmas morning.

open image in gallery Lacquered Scallop Tray by Addison Ross ( Addison Ross )

Lacquered Scallop Tray by Addison Ross (From £80)

This playful, glossy tray is excellent for both display and serving. It can elegantly house prized trinkets, infusing an ottoman or sideboard with vibrancy.

Then – for the keen host – it doubles as a drinks tray or serving platter. I’m partial to the “chambray” and “pale pink” colourways, but with over 15 hues and multiple sizes to choose from, there’s one to suit any giftee’s home aesthetic.

open image in gallery Illy’s Electric Milk Frother ( Illy )

Electric Milk Frother by illy (£67)

For that cappuccino or latte devotee in your life, illy’s Electric Milk Frother is the ideal solution for upgrading their morning ritual.

With user-friendly touch controls, this pitcher-style frother warms milk and whips up silky, decadent foam in mere minutes.

open image in gallery Gems Vase by LSA International ( LSA )

Gems Vase by LSA International (From £28)

Give their flowers a worthy place to live with this glimmering mouth-blown vase.

In tonal shades of garnet, jade, amber and sapphire, each vessel in the range boasts a pleated texture and lustre finish which evokes the facets of polished gemstones.

open image in gallery Elemental Jewellery Box by Laura Hammett Living ( Laura Hammett )

Elemental Jewellery Box by Laura Hammett Living (£360)

Transform your giftee’s accessory chaos into harmony with this timeless cream jewellery box, secured by antique brass lock and key.

Featuring a lift-out tray and six dedicated compartments, it sits prettily on a dressing table – keeping treasures safe and helping the user bid farewell to tangled necklaces and misplaced earrings.

open image in gallery Tomato Home Spray by Malin+Goetz ( Malin+Goetz )

Tomato Home Spray by Malin+Goetz (£48)

Imagined for use in the kitchen where the aroma of fragrant dishes can overstay their welcome, this Malin+Goetz spray is formulated with innovative odor-neutralizing technology.

The verdant scent opens with a melange of freshly picked herbs, green ivy, and sun-ripened tomato – evoking the lush fragrance of a late summer vegetable garden.

open image in gallery Linen Blend Bedding Bundle by Piglet in Bed ( Piglet in Bed )

Linen Blend Bedding Bundle by Piglet in Bed (£238)

Chances are someone you know is not getting enough rest. Help them reach a deeper, comfier sleep this Christmas by upping their bed-linen game.

Piglet in Bed’s “Blend” range is woven from a mix of 55 per cent European linen and 45 per cent long staple cotton for a cosy-yet-breathable bedding.

Choose from classic colourways, bold stripes, and playful gingham prints – with the option to mix and match.

open image in gallery Phileas Rechargeable Table Lamp by Matthew Williamson x Pooky ( Matthew Williamson x Pooky )

Phileas Rechargeable Table Lamp by Matthew Williamson x Pooky (From £124.50)

This rechargeable, portable table lamp – designed by fashion-turned-interior designer Matthew Williamson – beautifully brightens up alfresco dining and difficult corners that a traditional wired lamp can’t reach.

With a three-stage touch dimmer to set the mood and a full charge that lasts 10 hours, the antiqued brass fixture will bring joy and radiance to its recipient all year round.

open image in gallery Frilled Cushion by So Souk ( So Souk )

Frilled Cushion by So Souk (£35)

Never underestimate the power of pillows. Adding vibrant cushions to muted seating or bedding is a simple way to instantly breathe life into a room.

I’m partial to this frilled So Souk one – which is adorned in artisanal fabric. Each of the brand’s textiles are crafted using sustainable slow techniques, such as hand block printing performed by artists in Jaipur, India.

Create Academy Annual Subscription (£240)

For the home crafter, garden enthusiast or aspiring sommelier in your life, give the gift of joyful learning with online courses.

Create Academy allows users to train with the world’s top creatives via beautifully produced, detailed video classes. With immediate e-delivery, the annual subscription option gives complete access to the platform’s catalogue of over 1000 lessons.

open image in gallery Oval Candle Wick Trimmer by Diptyque ( Diptyque )

Oval Candle Wick Trimmer by Diptyque (£40)

Elevate your favourite candle collector’s ritual with this Diptyque wick trimmer – proudly adorned with the Parisian brand’s iconic oval logo.

Designed to maintain the integrity of the user’s chosen scent, the tool allows one to regularly trim the wick, thereby ensuring that the candle burns optimally and smokelessly throughout its usage.

open image in gallery Pocket Shelf by String Furniture ( String Furniture )

Pocket Shelf by String Furniture (£150)

A pop of colourful shelving sits prettily against white walls, transforming a blank canvas into a functional focal point. Give the gift of a well-organised space with Scandinavian storage icon, the String Pocket.

This compact floating shelf is ideal for holding books, candles and houseplants.

open image in gallery The Corinth Mug by Esma Dereboy ( Esma Dereboy )

The Corinth Mug by Esma Dereboy (£48)

Take your giftee’s daily tea or coffee habits to new heights with a Corinth mug by ceramic artist, Esma Dereboy. In a world of rapid production cycles, the most meaningful gifts are often those crafted with care.

Handmade in her Istanbul workshop, this porcelain vessel features a fluted base and an organic colour palette, inspired by the Aegean coast.

open image in gallery Traditional Games by Louise Bradley ( Louise Bradley )

Traditional Games by Louise Bradley (From £125)

There are few things more heartwarming than a festive afternoon spent playing parlour games with loved ones. Kiss goodbye to the raggedy, flimsy game boards of the past and gift one of interior designer Louise Bradley’s aesthetically pleasing options.

Her sleek, black-and-white chess, backgammon, and tic-tac-toe sets offer a modern twist on classic games – perfect for both play and display.