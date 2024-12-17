Christmas tree light controllers sold at Walmart, Target recalled over fire hazard

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

A holiday tree decoration is being recalled due to a potential fire risk after being sold at major retailers around the country.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) shared in a recent notice that holiday decor company Mr. Christmas was recalling its “Wireless Decorative Tree Light Controllers.” The product allows customers to move a lever to turn lights on a tree on and off, rather than unplug the actual wire of the lights.

The red controller, made up of a switch and a receiver is being recalled because the receiver can overheat when plugged into an outlet, posing a fire hazard.

About 44,600 units of the products were officially recalled on December 12. Customers who bought the wireless tree light controllers should stop using them immediately and return the product to the store where they got it for a full refund.

While there haven’t been any injuries due to the controllers, Mr. Christmas said there have been 10 reports of the product overheating. One of those reports said that the product caused a fire.

The white receptacle being recalled contains the words “Mr. Christmas” on it, with one of these three model numbers: 39611, 39612, or 39630.

When the controller was sold at Walmart and Cracker Barrel, it was “shaped like a green, red, and white peppermint candy with a candy cane on/off lever.” It also read: “Christmas Light Controller” on it.

Meanwhile, controllers at Target were sold under the Wondershop brand. It was shaped like a square with a red and white on/off switch, and red, green, and white balls as decorations. The display reads: “Tree Lighting Switch.”

Following the recall, the president of Mr. Christmas, Leslie Hermanson, issued a statement to ABC News about the importance of customer safety.

“Out of an abundance of caution we voluntarily engaged with the CPSC to recall these 2024 Light Controllers immediately upon receiving reports of a small number of incidents with them,” she said about the brand, which has been running for more than 90 years.

She added: “We want all consumers who have purchased one of these products this season to stop using them and visit our or the CPSC website for information on how to return your Light Controller for a refund. We note that Light Controllers sold prior to 2024 are not impacted by this recall.”

This isn’t the only recall that has occurred this holiday season. Last week, UK-based retailed issued an urgent recall warning over a faulty Christmas gift that poses a “risk of burns” to customers.

The Radley Cosy Up mug and sock set has been recalled as the base of the mug could crack and break into pieces when used. Customers who have bought the set should not use it, as the problem could result in hot drinks spilling out, leading to burns.